The Section varsity boys basketball team continued its dominant start to the 2021-22 season at Sheffield’s expense.
The Lions opened up a double-digit lead after one quarter cruised to a 79-34 victory at the Clements Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
Section (5-0) raced in front 23-9 of Sheffield (2-4) after one quarter before carrying a 44-20 lead into halftime. The Lions were in control 68-21 after three quarters.
Ten different Lions scored points in the win. Logan Patterson led the way for Section with 14 points while Drake McCutchen and Aaron Waldrop netted 11 each and Alex Guinn added 10. The Lions also got eight points from Jared Cooper, seven from Kaden Bradford, six from Braden Arndt, five from Antoine Jonathan, four from Dominik Blair and three from Ethan Lemieux.
North Jackson 71, Grundy County (Tenn.) 62 — At Coalmont, Tennessee, North Jackson continued its undefeated start to the 2021-22 season with a victory the Yellow Jackets Tuesday night.
North Jackson (3-0) trailed 12-11 after one quarter before moving in front 30-26 at halftime and 51-44 after three quarters.
Zeke Ballard scored 16 of his game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter, sinking 10 of 11 free-throw attempts in the final quarter to help the Chiefs seal the win.
Preston Miller closed with 18 points and Brady Cunningham netted 10 for North Jackson while Malachi Potter totaled nine and DeVontay Pickett chipped in four.
Brendan Marsh scored 17 points and Gavin Hobbs added 11 for Grundy County (1-1).
Pisgah 75, Woodville 53 — At Woodville, four Eagles scored in double figures to lead Pisgah to a win over the Panthers during the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday night.
Pisgah (4-2) led 20-10, 41-26 and 57-44 at the quarter breaks.
Leading scorers for Pisgah were Jake Hendricks with 18 points, Rhyan Barrett with 14, Legion McCrary with 13 and Jakob Kirby with 12.
Caleb Dolberry scored a game-high 33 points for Woodville (1-2) while Damien Benson netted 10.
Skyline 78, Appalachian 50 — At Guntersville, the Vikings controlled the second half on the way to a win over a fellow Class 1A team at the Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament at the Sure Shot Academy Tuesday night.
Skyline (4-2) led 24-14 after one quarter and 36-28 at halftime before extending its lead to 61-44 after three quarters.
Weston Avans scored 22 points, Logan Evans netted 20 and Bryant Kennamer totaled 14 for Skyline, which also got nine from Jayten Prince, five from Gabe Waldrop and four each from Will Avans and Scott York.
NSM 76, Lindsay Lane 50 — At Woodville, North Sand Mountain used a strong second quarter to break the game open on the way to the victory during the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday night.
NSM (4-0) led just 22-18 after one quarter before pushing its advantage to 51-29 at halftime. The Bison led 73-43 after three quarters.
Kaleb Helton led NSM with 18 points while Nyle Poore totaled 16, Chandler Sullivan had 14, Derek Bearden had 10, Jonah Slay had nine and Drue Carlton had eight.
Jackson Carter scored 13 points and Max Morrison added 12 for Lindsay Lane (0-7).
Homewood 70, Scottsboro 50 — At Hoover, Scottsboro suffered its first setback of the season in a semifinal-round loss to fellow Class 6A squad Homewood in the Jag Classic at Spain Park High School Tuesday night.
Scottsboro (5-1) trailed 18-9 after one quarter before seeing Homewood stretch its advantage to 40-26 at halftime and 55-39 after three quarters.
Kyle Wright scored 10 points for the Wildcats, who also got nine from Parker Bell, eight from Tyler Shelton, seven each from Tyson Sexton and Blake Jones and five from Seth Whitmire.
Donte Bacchus scored 21 points and Jake Dorough and Christian Thompson scored 13 each for Homewood (4-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.