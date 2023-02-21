The Scottsboro baseball team worked extra to win its first game on it new turf field and make new head coach Cade Medley a winner in his Scottsboro head-coaching debut.

The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game before winning it in the ninth on Druw Smith’s bases-loaded walk in a 5-4 season-opening win over James Clemens on Friday.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.