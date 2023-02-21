The Scottsboro baseball team worked extra to win its first game on it new turf field and make new head coach Cade Medley a winner in his Scottsboro head-coaching debut.
The Wildcats scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game before winning it in the ninth on Druw Smith’s bases-loaded walk in a 5-4 season-opening win over James Clemens on Friday.
Scottsboro trailed 4-0 entering the bottom of the sixth. The Wildcats cut the James Clemens lead in half in that frame on Montreat College signee Colton Atkinson’s RBI double and Cohen Thompson’s run on a fielder’s choice. Scottsboro tied it in the bottom of the seventh thanks to RBI triple from Trey Cooper, who then scored the tying run on a wild pitch. After a scoreless eighth inning, Scottsboro’s Hunter Hancock reached on a error to start the bottom of the ninth and Trent Wilson singled two batters later. James Clemens intentionally walked Atkinson to load the bases for a force out at every base, but Smith drew a full-count walk to plate Hancock with the winning run.
Wilson finished with two hits for Scottsboro while Cooper, Atkinson, Smith, Carson Chapman and J.C. Heikkinen had one hit each. Hancock picked up the win on the mound in relief after pitching three scoreless innings in relief.
SATURDAY
Scottsboro 5, Boaz 4 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats built a 4-1 lead and held off the Pirates late-inning rally attempt for the win Saturday morning.
Colton Atkinson went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored and Druw Smith was 2-for-3 with a run scored for Scottsboro, which got one hit and one walk each from Trey Cooper and Gregory French and one hit each from Trent Wilson and Luke Dixson.
Shorter signee Carson Peppers pitched four innings and got the win on the mound, allowing one run one hit and five walks while striking out two. Garrett Venable and Jackson Nichols pitched one inning in relief before Druw Smith struck out two on his way to picking up the save in the bottom of the seventh.
NSM 16 Woodville 0 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain opened its season with a doubleheader sweep of county rival Woodville.
Jackson Burgess, Kaden Moore, Tristan Ramirez, Mikey Poss, Kolten Cooper, Colton Haggard, Hunter Neil, and Kayden Gilley each had an RBI in NSM’s 16-0 Game 1 victory. Poss got the win on the mound, striking out nine batters while walking one in three innings pitched. Axel Magno drew a walk for Woodville (0-1).
NSM 10, Valley Head 0 — At Higdon, the Bison scored six runs in the bottom of the first inning en route to a five-inning victory over Valley Head.
Kaden Moore finished 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs for NSM (2-0) while Kolten Cooper was 2-for-3 and Hunter Neil and Kayden Gilley both had one hit and two RBIs. The Bison also got a double from Luke Reed and singles from Logan Shoemake and Jaxson Stiles.
Moore and Reed combined on five-inning no-hitter on the mound for the Bison. Moore recorded five strikeouts over three innings and got the win while Reed had three strikeouts in two innings pitched in relief.
Westbrook Christian 10-4, North Jackson 1-2 — At Stevenson, North Jackson opened its season with a pair of losses to Westbrook Christian.
Jayden Eakin had an RBI single for the Chiefs in the opening game of the doubleheader while Carson Smith, Bodie Burnett and Collin Clark all singled.
In Game 2, Westbrook Christian tied the game at 2-all in the top of the fifth before pushing across two runs in the seventh inning to complete the doubleheader sweep. Burnett and Blake Matthews had one hit each for North Jackson while Nick Jernigan and Caden Wynee had one RBI apiece.
Buckhorn 2, Scottsboro 0 (8 innings) — At Scottsboro, Class 6A Buckhorn pushed across two runs in the top of the eighth inning to hand the Wildcats’ their first loss to the season.
Luke Dixson’s single was Scottsboro’s lone hit.
Fort Payne 14, Section 3 — At Fort Payne, the Lions dropped their season opener against the Class 6A Wildcats.
Jacob Stringer went 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Lions while Dillan Pope had two hits and a run scored and Josh Moore had one hit and one run scored.
MONDAY
North Jackson 11, Section 1 — At Stevenson, North Jackson hitters combined for eight hits while its three pitchers totaled 10 combined strikeouts Monday on the way to posting its first win of the season.
North Jackson (1-2) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and led 4-1 after four innings before scoring three in the fourth and fourth in the fifth to win in five innings.
Blake Matthews finished 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs for the Chiefs while Bodie Burnett had an RBI double, Jayden Eakin and Collin Clark both had an RBI single and Nick Jernigan had an RBI sacrifice fly. North Jackson also got singles from Caden Wynne, CJ Gulley and Jonathan Linderman.
On the mound for the Chiefs,Linderman fanned seven batters in 2 2/3 innings pitched while Eakin struck out two batters in 1 1/3 winning and Burnett struck out one in one inning of work.
Jacob Stringer went 2-for-3 with an RBI double for Section (0-2) while Dillan Pope singled, walked twice and scored a run. Stringer also had six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings pitched.
Hazel Green 14, Scottsboro 0 — At Hazel Green, the Wildcats managed just six hits and committed five errors in a five-inning loss to Class 6A Hazel Green on Monday.
Trey Cooper, Trent Wilson, Colton Atkinson, Druw Smith, Hunter Hancock and Tanner Jones all singled for Scottsboro (2-2).
