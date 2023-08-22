The first, though unofficial, meeting between North Jackson and North Sand Mountain started with fireworks.
North Jackson junior running back Diego Holt started the scrimmage with a 65-yard touchdown run, sparking the Chiefs to a 35-13 two-quarter scrimmage victory Friday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson. It was the first time the Jackson County teams have ever played in a game, regular season or jamboree.
North Jackson won the varsity starters portion 22-6 before the reserves/junior varsity players took the field for the scrimmage's’ second quarter.
For North Jackson, the win was a good bounce back from a 24-0 loss to Class 3A No. 8-ranked Sylvania in the first two quarters of the three-team jamboree.
“Tale of two halves,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis, Jr. “First game against Sylvania I felt like we got whipped up front on both sides of the football. They took it to us, hit us right in the mouth. Didn’t play very well. We had a heart-to-heart in the locker room during the layover, and I felt like the guys came out and responded in the second game. For us to be a good football team, we’re going to have to play at a high level at all times. The great thing is, we’ve got two weeks (until the season opener at Scottsboro) to go to work on a lot of things.”
It wasn’t a pretty night on the scoreboard for NSM, which also lost to Sylvania 28-7 in a two-quarter scrimmage prior to taking on the Chiefs. But head coach Keith Kirby said the Bison will benefit from the on-field work heading into this week’s season opener at Valley Head.
“We knew it would be a challenge, but we still wanted to compete better,” Kirby said. “We’ve got to take it and learn from it and get better from it.”
Against NSM, North Jackson took an 8-0 lead on Holt’s long touchdown run and his two-point conversion run. A 20-yard touchdown run from Nick Price, Jr. and the first of Andres Pascual’s three PATS upped the Chiefs’ lead to 15-0 and Cadarius Ringer followed with a 23-yard touchdown run. NSM cut the Chiefs’ lead to 22-6 on Colton Haggard’s 4-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter.
North Jackson got touchdowns runs of 12 and 9 yards from Luke Turner and Gavin Little in the second quarter while NSM got a 5-yard touchdown run from Hank Farmer and Cooper Smith’s PAT.
Haggard also scored on a 35-yard touchdown run against Sylvania, which is coached by NSM alum Tyler Vann.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.