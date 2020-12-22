The Pisgah girls basketball team has not had many situations over the past few years in which it needed a bounce-back performance.
But after a 27-point loss to Sylvania in the Sand Mountain Tournament semifinals, the Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles got one on Monday.
Pisgah (7-3, 2-0) countered a couple of Ider scoring runs in the first half with ones of their own and held off the Hornets in the second half for a 74-61 Class 2A Area 15 win at Pisgah High School.
“It was a good bounce back,” Ellison said. “We got outplayed in the tournament, in every part of the game. That was part of our goal today, to play with a lot more energy and effort and get people to start stepping up and trying to create some things, because we’d had too much hiding and waiting for things to happen. Can’t win a lot of games without a lot more people being more assertive on offense. So that was good to see.”
Pisgah had eight players score at least eight points. Kennedy Barron had a double-double of 19 points and 22 rebounds for the Eagles, 11 of which were offensive rebounds. Karlee Holcomb netted 16 points, five rebounds and two steals for Pisgah while Molly Heard had 14 points and two assists. Lila Kate Wheeler scored seven points and Hannah Duncan had five while Bella Bobo had five points, five rebounds and two steals and Emma Ellison and Kallie Tinker had four points each.
Savannah Seals scored 16 points and Kaleigh Carson netted 13 for Ider (9-5, 1-1) while Alayna Chapman had 11 and Erin Pruett and Makinley Traylor both had eight.
It was the 42nd consecutive home win for Pisgah dating back to Dec. 2016.
Ider led just once in the game, when it was 4-3 just over two minutes in, but the Hornets never went away. Pisgah led 23-11 after one quarter and took its largest first-half lead at 32-16 on Duncan’s 3-pointer with 5:15 left in the second quarter. Ider followed with a 14-0 scoring run to pull within 32-30, but Pisgah countered with a 12-3 run to regain a double-digit lead before Ider Carson banked in a long 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer that cut Pisgah’s lead to 44-36. Pisgah led 59-46 after three quarters and never allowed the Hornets to get any closer than eight in the fourth quarter.
“We had a lot of subs in and they made some big plays, made some big shots, to kind of fend off their run,” Ellison said. “If we get that kind of production regularly with our subs, we’re going to be able to put some good games together instead of wondering what’s going to happen from night to night.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.