While the rest of their fellow Jackson County football teams start their seasons this week, North Sand Mountain and Pisgah will get a dress rehearsal.
NSM travels to Sand Rock on Thursday to take part in the annual Cherokee County Jamboree while Pisgah hosts Southeastern for a preseason jamboree on Friday.
NSM, ranked No. 5 in Class 2A, plays Sand Rock at 5 p.m. and 2A No. 7 Spring Garden at 5:45 p.m. Both scrimmages last two quarters.
It’s the second straight season NSM has scrimmaged Sand Rock and the third straight season its scrimmaged Spring Garden — NSM eventually lost to Spring Garden in the 2020 Class 2A state quarterfinals — during a preseason jamboree.
“We know we’re going to see good competition,” said Keith Kirby, who is entering his sixth season as the head coach at his alma mater. “We want to get a good look and see where we’re at and what we need to work on. It feels like we’ve been practicing for months now, so everybody’s excited to get out there against another team.”
On Friday, Pisgah hosts Southeastern in a jamboree at 7 p.m.
The teams’ varsity starters will play the first half while the third quarter will feature junior varsity players and the fourth quarter will be for freshmen players.
It’s the second straight year they’ve meet in a preseason scrimmage. Southeastern, a Class 2A school located just a few miles south of Oneonta in Blount County, is coming off of a 6-4 campaign and a playoff appearance.
“Southeastern has a lot back, so we’ve got a quality opponent coming in here to see where we are and test ourselves before (the season) starts,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt. “The big thing is going against someone else and just getting it on film where we can coach off of it.”
