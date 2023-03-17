Two Woodville football players flexed their muscles during a weightlifting competition against the Panthers’ region rivals.
Sam Peek and James Swafford posted third-place finishes in their respective weight classes during the Class 1A Region 7 Weightlifting Competition at Coosa Christian School in Gadsden on Wednesday.
Peek competed in the 200-pound weight class while Swafford competed in the 242-pound weight class. The competition featured three lifts: bench, squat and power clean.Peek finished first in power clean in his weight class.
“Workouts are paying off, but it also shows we’ve still got some work to do,” said Woodville head football coach Matt Sanders. “I’m proud of the guys for going and competing.”
Tinker selected to Sand Mountain Super Six team — Pisgah senior guard Kallie Tinker has been selected to the 2022-23 Sand Mountain Super Six Girls Basketball Team.
It’s the fourth straight season that Tinker has received the honor.
The team is voted on by the coaches of the nine teams in that play in the annual Sand Mountain Tournament each December.
Tinker, a Gadsden State commit, is a two-time all-state selection who helped Pisgah win four state championships during her high school career. She averaged 16.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 2.6 steals for the Eagles during her senior season.
NSM alum Marr named to d3hoops.com's All-Region VI Team — The accolades continue to roll in for North Sand Mountain alum and current University of the South-Sewanee sophomore guard Russ Marr.
On Tuesday, d3hoops.com named Marr NCAA Division III All-Region VI second team after a season in which he averaged 21.1 points per game and became just the second Sewanee player to score more than 600 points in a season. His 611 points were eighth most in Division III this season.
Marr started all 29 games for Sewanee and was the Southern Athletic Association Tournament MVP after scoring 31 points in the Tigers’ championship game win over top-seeded Berry. He scored in double figures in all but one game this season, topped the 20-point mark 13 times, topped the 30-point mark five times and scored 50 points in a Sewanee win earlier in the season. Marr shot 49% from the field, 38% percent from the 3-point arc — his 82 treys led Region VI — and 84% from the free-throw line. Marr also averaged four rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.3 blocked shots.
