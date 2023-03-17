Swafford Peek

James Swafford (left) and Sam Peek finished third in their respective weight class at the Class 1A Region 7 Weightlifting Competition on Wednesday.

 Special Photo

Two Woodville football players flexed their muscles during a weightlifting competition against the Panthers’ region rivals.

Sam Peek and James Swafford posted third-place finishes in their respective weight classes during the Class 1A Region 7 Weightlifting Competition at Coosa Christian School in Gadsden on Wednesday.

