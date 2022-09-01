Williams

JD Williams and Woodville travels to Cedar Bluff in the Class 1A Region 7 opener for both teams.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Woodville football team’s bye week came extremely early in the season, but head coach Matt Sanders said it came at perfect time.

Following a season-opening loss to Whitesburg Christian in Week 0, the Panthers used a Week 1 bye to refresh and reset.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.