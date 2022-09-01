The Woodville football team’s bye week came extremely early in the season, but head coach Matt Sanders said it came at perfect time.
Following a season-opening loss to Whitesburg Christian in Week 0, the Panthers used a Week 1 bye to refresh and reset.
“Whitesburg Christian is a really good team and I think is going to do a good job in Class 2A this year, but I felt like a lot of our problems was us,” Sanders said. “We can’t take plays off (and have to) cut out mistakes. If we’re going to be the team we can be, we’ve got to cut out mistakes that good teams don’t make. I felt like the week off was good for us. We kind of recharged the batteries, worked on us. We had a good week of practice and we’re looking forward to getting back (on the field).”
Woodville (0-1) returns to action by playing its Class 1A Region 7 opener at defending region champion. Cedar Bluff. Kickoff is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Cedar Bluff High School’s Bruce Field.
It’s the 15th meeting between the schools in a series Cedar Bluff leads 14-0. The teams have meet all but two seasons since Woodville started its football program in 2006.
Cedar Bluff (1-1), the defending region champion, has split its first two games in 2022, defeating fellow 1A team Winterboro 22-20 in Week 0 before falling to Cherokee County rival Sand Rock 29-12 in Week 1. The Tigers led 12-0 in the second quarter before Sand Rock rallied for the win.
Running back Kade Browning has rushed for 175 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries and caught three passes for 72 yards and a touchdown for Cedar Bluff while quarterback Bucky Leek, a receiver a year ago, has completed 9 of 25 passes for 149 yards and a two touchdowns, rushed for 105 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries and caught one pass for two years.
Sanders said Leek is “probably the best pure athlete” in the region and that his play-making ability will be a challenge the Woodville defense must meet.
“He makes them go,” Sanders said of Leek.
