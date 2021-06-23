PREP SCHEDULE
Skyline, Scottsboro anglers to fish Bassmaster High School Open on Lay Lake on Saturday
Scottsboro and Skyline anglers will attempt to earn spots in the B.A.S.S. Nation High School National Championship Tournament when they fish in a Bassmaster High School Open on Lay Lake in Columbiana on Saturday.
The weigh-in begins at 1:30 p.m.
GOLF
Pisgah Eagles Basketball Golf Tournament is Sunday
The Pisgah Eagles Basketball Golf Tournament is scheduled for Sunday at Dogwood Hills Golf Resort and Gardens in Flat Rock.
The tournament features a four-man scramble format with two mulligans to use at any time.
There will be food for players as well as a prizes and a raffle. The tournament entry fee is $65 per player and mulligans can be purchased for $10.
Preregistration is encouraged but not required. Day of registration will begin at 11 a.m. and conclude at 12:45 p.m. There will a hole-in-hole champion shot, where a golfer can win a $10,000 prize for a hole-in-one on a designated hole (only one winner possible).
Tax deductible hole sponsorships are available for $150, and the signs for hole sponsors will be displayed in the Pisgah gymnasium during the 2021-22 basketball season.
Contact Lamar Hendricks at 256-899-4191, Carey Ellison at 256-605-1212 or Darren McCrary at 256-717-7671 for more information.
YOUTH BASKETBALL
Section Basketball Skills Camp scheduled for June 28-30
The 2021 Section Basketball Skills Camp is scheduled for June 28-30 at Section High School.
The game is for children ages 6-12. It runs from 8-11:30 a.m. each day.
The cost is $60 per camper (make checks payable to the Section Tip-off Club). Campers will also receive a t-shirt. Concessions will be available for purchase and lunch will be provided at no cost.
The camp will focus on fundamentals with an emphasis on shooting, ball-handling, passing and footwork will and feature drills and games.
Camp instructors are Section varsity boys coach Derek Wynn, Section varsity girls coach Jason Ford and Section players.
YOUTH BASEBALL
Bobby Sprowl Summer Baseball Camp rescheduled for June 28-July 1
The 2021 Bobby Sprowl Summer Baseball Camp originally scheduled for this week, has been rescheduled for June 28-July 1 at Veteran’s Park in Scottsboro.
The camp is for players ages 6-17 and the cost is $100.
It will run from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. each day. Contact Sprowl at 205-886-6240 for more information.
YOUTH GOLF
Goose Pond Colony Junior Golf Clinic is July 6-8
Goose Pond Colony will host a Junior Golf Clinic on July 6-8 at the Goose Pond Colony Plantation Course in Scottsboro.
The junior golf clinics is open to golfers ages 5-18.
The first two days of the clinic runs from 8-11 a.m. and the last day runs from 8 a.m. until noon. Players must bring golf clubs, golf balls, tees, a towel, an umbrella and sunshine screen to each day. The cost is $100 per golfer (only cash accepted and must be paid on first day of each clinic). Registration forms may be emailed to ashley@goosepond.org.
GOLF
Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County Golf Tournament is July 16
Veterans Memorial Park of Jackson County will host its fundraiser golf tournament at the Goose Pond Colony Plantation Golf Course in Scottsboro on Friday, July 16.
The format is a four-person scramble and the entry fee is $75 per player. There is a mulligan package for $25. There are also sponsorships available for major event ($500), meal ($250), holes ($100) and prize/raffles ($200).
All proceeds will be invested in Veterans Memorial Park.
Check-in is at 10:30 a.m., followed by lunch at 11 a.m. and a shotgun start to the tournament at noon. Prizes will be award for the first- and second-place Gross and Net score finishers and there will be door prizes.
Contact Rick Roden at 256-628-1212 for more information.
YOUTH BASKETBALL
Woodville Youth Basketball Camp is July 19-21
The 2021 Woodville Youth Basketball Camp is scheduled for July 19-21 at Woodville High School.
The camp is for children in grades 1-6 and the cost is $50 per camper. The came runs from 8:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. each day.
Contact Woodville varsity boys basketball head coach Brian Smith at smithb2@jacksonk12.org or Woodville varsity girls basketball head coach Woody Beard at beardw@jacksonk12.org for more information.
