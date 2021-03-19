The Pisgah softball team got a late start to its season with eight of the team’s 11 varsity players busy winning the school’s fourth straight basketball state title.
But a week-plus in to the season, Eagles’ bats appear to be in mid-season form.
Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah pounded out 14 hits and scored in every inning but the second on the way to 10-4 win over visiting Scottsboro on Tuesday.
“I felt like we had really good pitch selection,” said Pisgah head coach Billy Duncan. “We were only swinging at good pitches. Offensively so far we’ve been really good up and down the lineup one through nine.”
Junior center fielder Molly Heard hit a pair of two-run homers for Pisgah (6-2) — she just missed a third in her final at-bat with a warning track fly out — while finishing 3-for-4 with five RBIs. The Eagles had numerous hits or fly outs off or near the fence.
“We really hit the ball hard, had some big hits and had some that hit off the fence, and Scottsboro made some good defensive plays on to rob us,” Duncan said. “I like where we are right now in the (batter’s) box.”
Kennedy Barron finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Eagles and Madeline Flammia (RBI) and Lila Kate Wheeler both went 2-for-4 with a double while Hannah Duncan, Karlee Holcomb and Briley Worley had one hit each.
Anna Stuart Dawson went 2-for-3 and Audrey Holland went 2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for Scottsboro (7-10), which got one hit each from Amaya Whitson and Kambrie Doss.
“We hit the ball, had six hits, but we’re just not making routine plays right now,” said Scottsboro head coach Robyn Johnson. “(The score) was 2-2 and then the next thing we know its 5-2. You can’t make mistakes against good teams.”
Holland gave the Wildcats a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, hitting a lead-off double before ultimately scoring when Ella Lee reached on a Pisgah error. The Eagles countered with Heard’s two-run homer in the bottom of the first to take a 2-1 lead, but Scottsboro tied it in the top of the second when Dawson reached on an infield single and scored on Holland’s RBI double.
Pisgah regained the lead in the bottom of the third when Wheeler and Flammia doubled and Barron walked to load the bases to start the inning, and Wheeler scored on Heard’s RBI infield single. After the next two Pisgah batters struck out, Worley blooped a two-run single into shallow right field to go give the Eagles a 5-2 lead. Pisgah went in front 8-2 in the fourth on Flammia’s RBI single and Heard’s second two-run homer.
“Molly is not just up there swinging at anything,” Billy Duncan said. “She’s looking for her pitch and isn’t missing.”
Both teams scored a run in the fifth — Lexie Bennett scored on a Pisgah error while Worley, aboard on a fielder’s choice, scored on Laney Liles’ RBI groundout for Pisgah — before both added another run in the sixth — Dawson singled and scored on Doss’ RBI single for Scottsboro while Wheeler singled and scored on Barron’s RBI single for Pisgah — to close out the scoring.
Barron got the win in the circle for Pisgah, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits and three walks in a complete-game effort. The Duke signee finished with seven strikeouts.
“That’s the first time Kennedy’s went more than a few innings (in the circle),” Billy Duncan said. “I thought she got better as the game went on.”
