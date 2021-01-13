The North Sand Mountain varsity girls basketball team rolled past a rival for an area win.
The Bison built a double-digit second-quarter lead and cruised to a 57-28 Class 2A Area 15 victory over county rival Section Friday night at SHS.
“Proud of the girls. They did a great job,” said NSM head coach Jeremiah Haynes. “Good area win.”
NSM (5-12, 1-2) led 13-4 after one quarter before extending its lead to 25-9 at halftime. NSM’s lead grew to 42-21 after three quarters and grew as large as 31 in the final frame.
“I think we really played well on the defensive end,” Haynes said. “And we didn’t have any two- or three-minute stretches where we didn’t score which that helped us, and we were able to score in transition.”
Kolbie Bobo scored a game-high 20 points for NSM while Vickie Hassell netted 12. The Bison also got five points each from Ashlyn Hurst, Nady Poore and Jessi Weldon and four from Kayden Reyes.
Jennifer Vega and Savannah White scored seven points each for Section (3-14, 0-2) while Madison Armstrong, Chloe Britt and Ali Sullins scored four each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.