The North Sand Mountain baseball team posted a dominant win over a rival on Saturday.
The visiting Bison scored nine runs in the second inning on the way to a 16-0 victory at Pisgah on Saturday.
The win was the first for Ivan Richard as NSM head coach.
NSM (1-3) recorded 24 hits, led by Derek Bearden’s 4-for-5 outing. Russ Marr, Dylan Marr, Harley Tucker and Damon Gentle had three hits each while Drake Holland had a team-high three RBIs.
Russ Marr, Dylan Marr and Lake Bell (six strikeouts over two innings) combined for 10 strikeouts while pitching a three-hitter for the Bison.
Scottsboro 9, Madison County 2 — At Gurley, the Wildcats built an 8-0 lead on the way to winning the first game of a split doubleheader on Saturday.
Lane Pitts pitched a complete-game shutout for Scottsboro. He allowed two runs on six hits and one walk while recording five strikeouts.
Landon Grider finished 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs for Scottsboro while Dalton Wood went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI. Will Jones added an RBI single for the Wildcats while Ethan Wininger and Gavin McCrary had one hit and two runs scored and Kyle Murphy had one hit and one run scored.
Scottsboro 7, Deshler 3 — At Gurley, the Wildcats used a four-run fifth inning to down Deshler on Saturday for their fifth straight win.
Collin Perkins and Dalton Wood both went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Scottsboro (7-5) while Cam Matthews had an RBI single and Ethan Wininger and Sam Bryant both singled.
Brandon Brewer recorded nine strikeouts over 5 2/3 innings to get the win on the mound. Cam Matthews pitched the final 1 1/3 innings and recorded two strikeouts.
Fort Payne 10, North Jackson 5 — At Stevenson, visiting Fort Payne built a 10-0 lead and held off North Jackson’s late-inning comeback try for the win.
Macklin Guess had three hits, Matt Adams had two for North Jackson while Brady Cunningham, Brandon Poole, Carson Smith and Carter Gass had one RBI each.
Athens 15, North Jackson 4 — At Stevenson, visiting Athens (10-3) scored nine runs in the top of the seventh to cement a win over the Chiefs.
Carter Gass and Brandon Poole had two hits each for North Jackson (3-8) while Ray-Ray Sanders and Dalton Morris both drove in a run.
St. John Paul II 7, Section 5 — At Grant, St. John Paul II scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the Lions on Saturday.
Drake McCutchen went 2-for-4 with a run scored and Blake Henry had one hit, a walk, one run scored and one RBI for Section while Jonathan Carroll had one hit, one walk and one run scored. The Lions also got one hit each from Cole Woods and Trevier Porter.
McCutchen recorded six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings pitched. He did not factor in the decision.
DAR 12, Section 2 — At Grant, DAR took advantage of seven Section errors on the way to the victory on Saturday.
Section (1-8) pulled within 3-2 in the top of the third inning, but DAR countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning before scoring six runs in the fourth.
Cole Woods went 2-for-3 with an RBI double for the Lions while Jonathan Carroll singled and scored a run.
Carson Dennis went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored for DAR (9-2) while Ty Elkins went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Friday
Plainview 8, NSM 5 — At Rainsville, Plainview rallied to defeat North Sand Mountain thanks to a six-run sixth inning.
Harley Tucker and Russ Marr (RBI) had two hits each for NSM while Hunter Stiles had two RBIs and Lake Bell had one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.