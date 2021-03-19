The Scottsboro High School fishing team resumed its 2020-21 Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School fishing season with solid finishes.
Scottsboro’s No. 1 six-man team posted a sixth-place finish during the Tide Division’s Lay Lake Tournament in Columbiana last Saturday.
Scottsboro had three six-man teams in all in the event, as Scottsboro No. 2 team was 33rd with five fish weighing 9.11 pounds and the Scottsboro No. 3 team was 38th with four fish with 5.50 pounds.
Connor McLaughlin and Barclay Butler were Scottsboro’s top finishing angler duo, placing 24th with five fish weighing 10.43 pounds. McLaughlin and Butler are also currently seventh in the Tide Division’s 2021 Angler of the Year standings, just 30 points back of first place. The duo finished second in the standings in 2020.
Grant West and Cameron Thompson finished 37th for Scottsboro with four fish weighing 9.08 pounds while Thomas Stewart and Ethan Roberts were 80th with three fish weighing 5.30 pounds, Landon Grider and Kolby Clark 87th with three fish weighing 4.86 pounds, Reed Potter and Holland Griggs 95th with three fish weighing 4.23 pounds, Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon were 102nd with two fish with 3.81 pounds, Matt Croft 145th with one fish weight 1.27 pounds.
In the Junior Division Tournament on Sunday, Trip Nelson and Will Harrington tied for 15th with two fish weighing 3.63 pounds while Parker Dodson and Preston Dodson were 18th with two fish weighing 3.10 pounds.
Skyline finishes 39th — The Vikings placed 39th in the six-man tournament team standings with team total of three fish weighing 4.44 pounds.
Jordan Guest and Landon Guest were 127th with one fish weighing 2.25 pounds — their finish was the 10th largest in the Big Fish standings — while Gabriel Petty and Jordan Fuhrman were 130th with two fishing weight 2.19 pounds.
In the Junior Division tournament on Sunday, Skyline’s Jacob Baugh and Scott York finished sixth with a five fish weighing 7.17 pounds while Eli Sanders and Kristian King were 19th (three fish weighing 2.74 pounds), Brody Berninger and Landon Rousseau were 24th (one fish weighing 1.90 pounds) and Jack Pickett and Dallas Fuhrman 28th (one fish weighing 0.82 pounds).
