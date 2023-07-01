New Skyline varsity girls and boys head basketball coach Craig McGill needed no crash course on the school’s basketball tradition.
“I know what it’s like to wear a Skyline jersey. That jersey helped make me who I am,” said McGill, a 1996 Skyline High School alum. “Now my goal is for that jersey to help our players become better men and women.”
McGill is back home pulling double duty with the Skyline basketball program, hired at the end of May as the school’s varsity girls and varsity boys head coach.
Skyline lured McGill away from his successful stint as New Hope’s varsity girls head coach. McGill turned New Hope into a Class 4A power, including two consecutive trips to the Class 4A State Tournament.
“I told New Hope from Day 1 the only job that would make me leave would be Skyline,” McGill said. “New Hope was really great to me. But the chance to come back home was something I couldn’t pass up. The Skyline jobs, they don’t come open much. I figured if I was ever going to go back home, now was the time. The school, these kids, this community, are special. It’s been overwhelming, the excitement and the welcome I’ve gotten for being back here so far. I’m glad to be back home.”
McGill began his coaching career coaching Skyline’s junior high boys from 1999-2001 before serving as the head varsity boys coach at Huntland (Tennessee) for seven years. He then coached the Summertown girls for seven seasons, going 176-56 with a state-runner-up finish in Tennessee’s Class 1A division during the 2018-19 season.
McGill’s career head-coaching record in 19 varsity seasons is 386-192.
Hired at New Hope in the summer of 2018, McGill turned a program that was 4-20 the year before he took over as coach into one that won 109 games and recorded four regional appearances and two regional championships over the next five years.
At Skyline, he takes over a pair of teams that played in the Class 1A Girls and Boys Northeast Regional championship games a year ago.
“I know the expectations here,” McGill said. “They never change. This community doesn’t raise their kids to be mediocre, they raise them to be winners. Our kids work so hard. They really make it fun.”
McGill’s coaching staff will include his son Tanner, a who was part of college coaching staffs at UNA and Peal River (Mississippi) Community College, former South Pittsburg (Tennessee) coach Austin Towry, who coached the Stevenson Middle School girls basketball team to a county title last season, as well as Dillon Knight, Ashley Morris, Trenton Wilson and Kyle Wininger.
McGill and his staff coached the Skyline girls and boys teams in six play dates each in June, including a two-day team camp at Huntingdon College.
“This summer has been a lot of fun getting to know them and them getting to know me,” McGill said. “We’re not going to change a lot. Coach (Ronnie) McCarver and Coach (Caleb) Rowell did a great job with the girls and boys. We’re just going to put in a few wrinkles and let them hoop.”
