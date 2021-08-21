The Pisgah football team tuned up for the regular season by tying a fellow Class 2A opponent.
Pisgah and Southeastern finished the varsity half of their jamboree at Pisgah tied 14-all Friday night.
The Eagles then won the second half 6-0.
Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt said the Eagles had some solid moments but also had plenty of items to “clean up. I was not pleased with how we did some of the little things because we’re better than that, ” Pruitt said. “I told the kids it wasn’t as good as we think and it wasn’t as bad as we think — it was somewhere in between – but it was good for us. We got to see where we are, got it on film and we can coach off of (the film).”
Trailing 8-0, Pisgah tied the scrimmage on Legion McCrary’s 5-yard touchdown run and his two-point conversion.
Southeastern went back in front 14-8, but Pisgah tied it on Mason Holcomb’s touchdown pass to Parker Law. The Eagles initially converted the two-point conversion to take the lead, but a penalty negated it and the re-try was unsuccessful.
In the junior varsity second half, Mason Medlock had a touchdown run for the Eagles.
Pisgah hosts Sand Rock next Friday in its 2021 season opener.
