Alvarez

Keelan Alvarez breaks through the line for a big run during Scottsboro's 25-0 Class 5A Region 7 win over Sardis Friday night at Trammell Stadium

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

It wasn’t pretty, but fortunately for the Scottsboro football team, there are no style points involved in the region standings.

Scottsboro fended off a game effort from Class 5A Region 7 foe Sardis Friday night, defeating the visiting Lions for a 25-0 Homecoming win at Trammell Stadium.

