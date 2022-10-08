It wasn’t pretty, but fortunately for the Scottsboro football team, there are no style points involved in the region standings.
Scottsboro fended off a game effort from Class 5A Region 7 foe Sardis Friday night, defeating the visiting Lions for a 25-0 Homecoming win at Trammell Stadium.
It was the first ever meeting between the teams.
Scottsboro (4-3, 3-1) lost the time of possession battle with Sardis 16:01 to 7:59 in the first half, but the Wildcats managed a 12-0 halftime lead before adding two fourth-quarter scores to follow up on last week’s 17-14 upset of then No. 3-ranked Guntersville with another region win.
“It was an ugly win, certainly better than a loss, but it gives us a lot to evaluate, a lot to look at on film, a lot to correct,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “In any season, you’re going to have some games that are just ugly, and where we are, trying to get that corner turned and trying to establish ourselves, it showed a lot of grit on our guys’ part just to stay in there, continue to battle and grind it out because that’s what we had to do in the second half, just grind it out. One of those trap games, but I don’t know how much of that factored in. I thought coach Chris Stephenson (and the Sardis coaching staff) had a great plan. They did a super job offensively just keeping up off the field (offensively). They converted a lot of third downs, had a lot of third-and-shorts. We couldn’t get off the field on defense and kept our offense off the field.”
The shut out was the first for Scottsboro since a 33-0 win over North Jackson in Week 5 of the 2019 season. The Wildcats forced three turnovers, getting a fumble recovery by Landon Wright that led to Scottsboro’s first score and interceptions by Luke Terrell and Trey Cooper.
“(Sardis) had the ball a lot,” Bell said, “but the good thing is we were able to keep them out of the end zone. We played well (defensively) in the red zone."
Sardis (3-4, 1-3) took the opening possession and drove to the Scottsboro 25-yard line before Terrell’s fourth-down interception end the drive. The Lions had a pass to the 2-yard line negated by an offensive pass interference call two plays before Terrell’s interception.
After the teams traded punts, Wright recovered a Sardis fumble at the Lions’ 3-yard line, and Alvarez took it into the end zone on the next play to give Scottsboro a 6-0 lead with 8:46 left in the second quarter.
Scottsboro’s lead grew to 12-0 with 2:57 left in the half on Jake Jones’ 11-yard touchdown run. Fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 3 yards by Jones and 4 yards by Alvarez sealed the win for the Wildcats.
Scottsboro was efficient on offense, rushing for 310 yards and 32 carries. Alvarez ran for a season-high 177 yards on 14 carries while Jones had 92 yards on seven carries. Jones was 1-of-2 passing, completing a 16-yard pass to Zach Arthur.
“I felt like as long as we didn’t shoot ourselves in the foot offensively we were in good shape. We just didn’t get (many possessions).”
› Game stats courtesy of Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM
