For the second time in a 10-day span, the Scottsboro varsity girls basketball team scored a win over a state-ranked opponent.
Scottsboro (15-9, 3-3) went on the road and defeated No. 9-ranked Arab 52-41 in a Class 5A Area 14 contest Friday night at AHS.
The Wildcats trailed 15-10 after one quarter and 28-23 at halftime before moving in front 33-30 after three quarters. Scottsboro then made 11 of 14 free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter to secure a split of with the Knights of their regular-season area series. The teams will play again in the semifinals of next week’s Class 5A Area 14 Tournament at Guntersville.
Jadaya Edmondson scored a game-high 18 points while Adair Holland netted 11 points and Morgan Perkins had 10 for Scottsboro, which also got five from Bree Sexton, four from Caroline Dawson and two each from Alyssa Paschal and Madison Rains.
Lily Livingston scored 12 points for Arab (15-10, 3-3).
Skyline 76, North Jackson 28 — At Stevenson, the visiting Class 1A No. 2-ranked Vikings posted their fourth straight win with a victory over county rival North Jackson on Friday
Skyline (22-4) led 25-7, 52-15 and 66-23 at the quarter breaks.
Kaina King scored 22 points, Blakely Stucky totaled 16 and Kenzie Manning netted 11 for the VIkings while Brinlee Potts added seven, Lexie Stucky had six, Katie Roach had five, Sage Lewis had four, Jaslynn Wilkinson had three and Bella Avans had one.
Calena Coffey and Avery Wynne scored nine points each for North Jackson (3-21) while also getting four from Aubrey Smith and two each from Sarah Kate Garner, Abby Guess and Peyton Hill.
Woodville 47, Athens Bible 34 — At Woodville, the Panthers claimed a Class 1A Area 15 win over visiting Athens Bible Friday afternoon.
Woodville (16-12, 4-3) built a 13-5 lead after one quarter before leading 27-18 at halftime and 36-26.
Jessica Sirten led the Panthers with 18 points and Karlee Hutchens scored 11. Woodville also got seven points from Kallie Brown, five from Lannah Grace Beard, four from Michaela Jones and two from Jerzey Jones.
Kaylee Carter scored 11 points and Brooke Piscitelli added 10 for Athens Bible (5-19, 1-7).
Pisgah 77, Madison County 50 — At Pisgah, four Eagles scored in double figures as the Class 2A No. 8-ranked Eagles soared past Madison County Friday night.
Pisgah (15-6) raced in front 22-8 after one quarter before extending its lead to 42-25 at halftime and 64-40 after three quarters.
Kallie Tinker sank five 3-pointers and closed with 21 points for the Eagles while Campbell Barron scored 19 points, Piper Anderson had 12, Paisley Patalas had 11, Madeline Flammia had nine, Ashton Childress had three and Jaylin Williams had two.
Jaedyn Speights scored 22 points for Madison County (5-13).
