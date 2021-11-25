The Woodville varsity girls basketball team used a dominant second half team to give head coach Woody Beard his first win with the program.
The Panthers outscored Whitesburg Christian 35-11 in the second half on the way to posting a 65-32 victory during the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament Tuesday night.
Beard was Pisgah’s varsity boys head coach from 1998-2020, where he won 366 games, four Jackson County Tournament titles, seven area tournament championships, eight Northeast Regional appearances and took the Eagles to the Class 2A Final Four twice. He was hired as Woodville’s girls head coach this past summer.
Woodville (1-2) trailed 13-11 after one quarter before moving in front 30-21 at halftime and 46-27 after three quarters.
Alexis Brown scored 22 points and Jessica Sirten netted 15 for the Panthers, who also got nine from Lannah Grace Beard, seven from Anna Robertson, five from Michaela Jones and Karlee Hutchens and two from Kylee Hastings.
Morgan Alley scored 11 points for Whitesburg Christian (1-6).
NSM 60, Lindsay Lane 35 — At Woodville, North Sand Mountain outscored Lindsay Lane 20-9 in the second quarter to take control during the Woodville Thanksgiving Tournament on Tuesday.
NSM (3-2) led 15-7 after one quarter before extending its advantage to 35-16 at halftime. The Bison led 45-26 after three quarters.
Ashley Shrader scored a game-high 19 points for NSM while Kolbie Bobo had nine, Caybree Dobbins had eight, Kayden Reyes had seven and Lillian Hassell had six.
Lindsey Murr scored 15 points for Lindsay Lane (2-4).
Skyline 77, Addison 31 — At Guntersville, the Vikings had four players score in double figures during a convincing win over Addison in the Supreme Courts Thanksgiving Tournament at the Sure Shot Academy Tuesday night.
Skyline (5-3) raced in front 27-8 after one quarter before extending its lead to 47-15 at halftime and 69-25 after three quarters.
Blakely Stucky scored a game-high 19 points for the Vikings while Kaina King netted 15, Kenzie Manning added 14 and Brinlee Potts had 12. Skyline also got eight points from Lexie Stucky, six from Gracie Rowell and three from Jaslynn Wilkinson.
Bracie Rodgers scored 13 points and Gracie Manley added nine for Addison (3-1).
Grundy County (Tenn.) 68, North Jackson 57 — At Coalmont, Tennessee, Grundy County rallied in the second half to down the Chiefs Tuesday night.
North Jackson (0-3) raced in front 20-10 after one quarter and led 32-24 at halftime, but Grundy County outscored the Chiefs 23-9 in the third quarter to carry a 47-41 lead into the final quarter.
Tyra Smith scored 16 points and Bailey Abernathy netted 10 for North Jackson while Avery Wynne had eight, Arielle Haynes and Peyton Hill had six each, Sarah Garner had five and Abby Guess and Brylie Evans had three each.
Carlee Smartt scored 18 points and Abigail Childers had 14 for Grundy County (1-1).
West Limestone 53, Section 39 — At Clements, Class 4A West Limestone rallied past 2A Section during the Clements Thanksgiving Classic on Tuesday.
Section (1-4) built a 20-12 lead after one quarter, but West Limestone rallied in front 30-25 at halftime and led 41-28 after three quarters.
Kenleigh Owens hit six 3-pointers and closed with a game-high 18 points for Section while teammate Savannah White pitched in 12.
Kamey Kennamer scored 13 points and Carlie Belle Winter added 11 for West Limestone (2-2).
