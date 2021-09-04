Visiting Coosa Christian spoiled the Woodville football team’s home and region opener Friday night.
The Conquerors built a three-touchdown halftime lead and went for a 49-0 Class 1A Region 7 victory over the Panthers at Frazier Field in Woodville.
Coosa Christian (2-1, 0-1) snapped a two-game losing streak the Panthers.
Sam Peek ran for 36 yards on 16 carries for Woodville (0-3, 0-1) while also passing for 28 yards.
Ace Weaver had 31 total yards for the Panthers while Justice Archer had 10 yards receiving.
Woodville hosts Valley Head (0-3, 0-1) in another Class 1A Region 7 matchup next week. Valley Head, the reigning region champion, fell 33-26 at Cedar Bluff on Friday.
