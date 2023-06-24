Three key players from playoff teams have taken home top honors for the 2023 All-Jackson County Baseball Team.
North Jackson junior Carson Smith was selected the Jackson County Baseball Player of the Year while North Jackson junior Cayden Wynne and North Sand Mountain sophomore Mikey Poss were named the Jackson County Baseball Co-Pitcher of the Year.
The trio headlines the 2023 All-Jackson County Baseball Team, which selected by the county’s head baseball coaches.
Smith was a key contributor for North Jackson as a utility player, playing shortstop, catcher and pitcher this season. The four-year starter helped the Chiefs post a 20-13 record and a sixth straight playoff appearance. Smith posted a .396 batting average (40-for-101) in 2023 with 13 doubles, five triples, 29 RBIs, 25 runs, 14 walks and 19 stolen bases while going 6-4 with a 3.07 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 59 1/3 innings on the mound.
Meanwhile, Poss went 6-4 with one save on the mound with a 2.03 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched while Wynne was 5-5 with a 2.70 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
County champion North Jackson led the way with six all-county selections.
Chiefs junior Jonathan Linderman was all-county as a pitcher (5-0, 2.68 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings) and an outfielder (.303 batting average, .475 on-base percentage, 11 RBIs, 27 runs, 17 stolen bases) while junior Blake Matthews was the all-county second baseman (.309 batting average, .432 on-base percentage, 19 RBIs, eight doubles, 19 walks, 27 runs), freshman Bodie Burnette was the all-county shortstop (.330 batting average, .468 on-base percentage, four doubles, 15 RBIs, 16 walks, 21 runs, 11 stolen bases) and junior Nick Jernigan was an all-county utility selection (.290 batting average, .422 on-base percentage, five doubles, 24 RBIs, 19 runs, 13 walks, 10 stolen bases).
NSM had five all-county selections.
Poss also earned an all-county selection as a utility player after batting .333 with six doubles, 17 runs, 18 walks, 25 RBIs and an on-base percentage of .484 while sophomore Logan Shoemake was an all-county selection as both a pitcher (3-2, 1.81 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched) and third baseman (.307 batting average, .481 on-base percentage, six doubles, 20 RBIs, 27 runs, 15 walks, eight stolen bases).
NSM freshman Jackson Burgess was the all-county pick at catcher after posting a .437 batting average and a .568 on-base percentage with 13 doubles, four triples, one home run, 27 RBIs, 49 runs, 21 walks and 15 stolen bases while Kaden Moore (.321 batting average, .455 on-base percentage, 10 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 24 RBIs, 24 runs, 15 walks, 13 stolen bases) and freshman Luke Reed (.414 batting average, .532 on-base percentage, six doubles, two triples, 23 RBIs, 34 runs, 18 walks and 19 stolen bases) were all-county selections as outfielders.
County runner-up Pisgah had two all-county selections, utility players Levi Arnold and Jackson Smalley.
Smalley, a freshman, had a .320 batting average, a .452 on-base percentage and an .872 OPS for the Eagles this season, posting two doubles, one home run, 11 runs and seven stolen bases. Arnold, a senior, batted .283 and had an on-base percentage of .411 and an OPS of .780 while tallying four doubles and 10 RBIs.
Section was represented by freshman pitcher Luke Swinford.
