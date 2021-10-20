The Scottsboro volleyball team’s season came to a close on Saturday.
The third-seeded Wildcats were swept by second-seeded Fort Payne during a best-of-five semifinal match at the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament at Arab High School.
Scottsboro fell to their rival 25-12, 25-13, 25-7.
Fort Payne, which earned a berth in the Class 6A North Super Regional with the victory, fell 25-8, 25-14, 20-25, 25-16 to Arab in the area finals.
