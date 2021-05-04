The Section varsity boys track and field team closed a strong season with a strong performance at state.
The Section boys track and field team saw athletes medal in three events and post eight Top-10 finishes in all during the AHSAA Class 2A Boys State Track and Field Championships at last Friday and Saturday at Cullman High School.
Section, which had no seniors on its roster, finished seventh in the Class 2A Boys team standing with 37 points.
Alex Guinn, Dominik Blair, Antoine Jonathan and Logan Patterson teamed up to give Section a state runner-up finish in the Class 2A Boys 4x400-meter relay (3:38.74). Blair and Patterson also medaled by posting third-place finishes in the long jump (20-1.5) and in the 300-hurdles (43.13) respectively.
Section’s Blair, Guinn, Patterson and Gabriel Hilley just missed medaling as they finished fourth in the 4x100-meter relay (45.28). Patterson also finished fourth in the 100-meter dash (11.12) and Jared Reed finished fifth in the discus (115-10) while Gabriel Hilley was seventh in the javelin (127-0) and Guinn eighth in the 400-meter dash (53.57). Hilley (38-8) and Reed (38-0.25) placed 11th and 13th respectively in the shot put.
Pisgah finished 26th in the team standings with five points.
Jake Hendrick’s had the Eagles’ top finish, just missing the medal stand with a fourth-place finish in the high jump (5 feet, 8 inches). Hendricks also finished 12th in the triple jump (37-5.75).
Pisgah’s Tristan Little, Brodie Overdear, Mason Overdear and Bryant Overdear finished eighth in the 4x800-meter relay (9:46.43) and Little finished 13th in the 3200-meter run (11:30.58) while Rhyan Barrett (36-1.6) and AJ Gant (35-0.25) placed 19th and 22nd respectively in the shot put.
NSM, which did not factor into the team standings, got a 12th-place finish from Lane Gamble in the 3200 (11:30) and 15th-place finishes from Josue Luna finish 15th in both the 1600 (5:11.78) and 3200 (11:36.93) races.
Meanwhile, the Pisgah and Section girls track and field teams tied for 20th with four points each during the Class 2A Girls state meet.
Pisgah’s best finish came from its 4x800-meter relay team, as Rhylee Bell, Nevaeh Evans, Emma Ellison and Kayana Stewart teamed up for a sixth-place finish (11:39.77).
The Eagles also got an eighth-place finish from Jaiden Gibson in the triple jump (30-0.5) while Ellison placed 10th in the javelin (88-3) and 18th in the 300-meter hurdles (58.59). Evans finished 14th in the 1600-meter run (6:04.97) for Pisgah while Rhylee Bell was 18th in the 400-meter dash (1:09.86) and 22nd in the 800-meter run (2:55.72) and Kaylynn Morgan was 21st (27-7) in the triple jump.
Section had two seventh-place event finishes during the state meet.
Jennifer Vega posted a seventh-place finish in the javelin (98-1) while Madison Armstrong, Karlie Hancock, Cindel Myers and Kenleigh Owens teamed up for a seventh-place finish in the 4x100-meter relay (57.37).
Owens also finished ninth (13.23) in the 100-meter dash and 11th (27.93) in the 200-meter dash for the Lions while Madison Armstrong was 10th in the 400 (1:06.24), Vega was 21st in the 1600 (6:19.77) and Morgan Armstrong was 21st in the 300 hurdles (59.39).
“This has been a fantastic season…I am extremely proud of their determination, work ethic and sportsmanship,” said Section coach Kristi Myers. “ They give it all they have and have been a great group to work with. With no seniors on the boys’ team and only two for the girls, I am looking forward to an even stronger season next year.”
