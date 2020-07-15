Jake Whitehead is preparing for his senior season of college football, and one website believes the Pisgah alum will enjoy a strong final campaign.
Whitehead, who is entering his third season as a starting offensive lineman at the University of North Alabama in Florence, was named to HEROsports.com’s Preseason All-Big South Conference Team. The senior is one of three UNA preseason all-conference selections and the Loins’ only offensive player to earn preseason all-conference honors.
Whitehead, a 2017 Pisgah High School graduate, was an all-state offensive lineman and three-time all-region player for the Eagles before beginning his college football career at Dodge City (Kansas) Community College.
Whitehead transferred to UNA prior to his sophomore season and has played in 19 career games for UNA, with 17 starts. He started all 11 games on the offensive line for the Lions during the 2019 season, helping the UNA offense produce 184 first downs, 4,068 total yards and 36 touchdowns and average 26.2 points per game.
