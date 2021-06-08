A number of college cross country/track and field programs wanted Scottsboro runner Hayden Judge to join their program.
But only one had all the criteria Judge was looking for in a school and a program, and he recently signed with that school.
Judge will continue his running career at Lee University after signing with the school recently during a signing ceremony at Scottsboro High School.
Lee is an NCAA Division II university that competes in the Gulf South Conference. The Flame tied for 22nd during the NCAA Division II Outdoor Track and Field National Championships last month.
“I think it was just a combination of things that really made me feel like that was the place for me,” Judge said. “It’s one of the best D-II schools for running. They have a really good team atmosphere. It’s a small school — I really didn’t want to go to a big school — and it’s a Christian school. As soon as (Lee) called and gave me a chance (to join the program), I was ready.”
Judge had interest from numerous schools, including Alabama, Auburn, UNA, South Alabama, Lipscomb, Air Force and Navy.
Judge will run both cross country and track and field, specializing in the distance events (1600-, 3000-, 5000-, 10000-meter races) during the track and field season.
“It’s definitely going to be a lot different. In high school (races), you’re expected to win or be top-five,” said Judge, who plans to major in biochemistry. “But now you’ve got higher distances and you may not win a race until you’re an upperclassmen. It’s going to be a learning experience.”
Judge was a six-year varsity runner for Scottsboro, finishing his career with multiple team and individual state championships. Judge was a member for five cross country, three indoor track and field and two outdoor track and field state-championship winning teams at Scottsboro. He was part of five combined 4x800-meter relay state championships (three in outdoor and two in indoor) and won an individual state championship in the 3200-meter run in indoor in 2020. Judge was also a four-time all-state cross country runner.
Of course all the state championships were great, just getting to see all that hard work pay off,” Judge said. “(Running at Scottsboro) was definitely special. I was very blessed to come through that program. I don’t think it would’ve been the same I’d had come through Scottsboro. Coach Rob (Luke Robinson) was awesome. We had a great group of guys to train with every day. I enjoyed every day of it.”
