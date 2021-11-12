When college basketball coaches first began to reach out to Molly Heard during his sophomore season, one of the first programs to contact her was Lipscomb University.
Nearly two years later, Heard is officially Lipscomb bound.
The Pisgah standout signed a national letter of intent with the Nashville college during a ceremony attended by family, friends, coaches and teammates at Pisgah High School on Wednesday, the first day of the NCAA’s 2021-22 Early Signing Period.
“They were the second team to offer me, so I’ve talked to their coaches for years now,” said Heard, who committed to Lipscomb in late April. “I’ve built a really good relationship with them.”
Lipscomb is a Division I program that plays in the Atlantic Sun (A-Sun) Conference. Heard chose Lipscomb over offers from North Florida, Jacksonville State, UNA, UAB, Jacksonville and others.
Heard, who is beginning her fifth year as a varsity player for Pisgah, has had one of the program’s best all-time playing careers and has played a key role in the Eagles’ current four-year state championship winning streak. Heard is a three-time all-state selection and was the 2020 Class 3A Player of the Year and a 2021 2A Player of the Year finalist while helping Pisgah win 3A state championships in 2018-20 and a 2A state title in 2021.
“She’s had a long career and has been productive all the way,” said Pisgah coach Carey Ellison. “She’s worked a long time for this moment. She’s worked smart too, knew what she needed to do, needed to get stronger, needed to improve her ball-handling skills. And she’s gifted on top of all that. She’s been a big part of our run. Hopefully she will inspire some others and some of our younger kids that have some of the same potential.”
Heard called her high school playing career, which also includes two state championships and an all-state selection in softball and two regional appearances and an area title in volleyball, an “unbelievable” experience.
Heard said she’s glad to have her college plans finalized.
“I know a lot of people that are struggling to make that decision. I’m glad that I found that place that felt like was home,” Heard said. “I don’t have to worry about talking to other teams and I can just focus on where I’m going and worry about playing (my senior season).”
Heard said she never had second thoughts after committing to Lipscomb.
“I love it there. Excited to go,” said Heard, who plans to major in civil engineering. “It just feels like home when you go there. It’s small, homey. I love the players and coaches, they’re great. I went a couple of weeks ago and spent the whole weekend. That was pretty fun (and) got to know everyone really well.”
