The 2021-22 high school basketball season was a banner one in Jackson County.
Now a number of the individuals who made it a memorable season has been honored for their efforts in the form of statewide recognition.
The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released its 2021-22 High School Basketball All-State Teams, Players of the Year finalists and Coaches of the Year.
Two Jackson County Players are Player of the Year finalists while four players earned first-team all-state honors, two were second-team selections, two were third team selections and one all-state honorable mention.
Pisgah’s Molly Heard and Section’s Logan Patterson were named Class 2A Girls and 2A Boys Player of Year finalists after helping their teams win state championships. They are one of three finalists in their respective classifications and are eligible for the Mr. Alabama and Miss Alabama Basketball Awards. Award winners will be announced during the ASWA Basketball Awards Banquet in Montgomery on March 31.
Heard and Pisgah teammate and Kallie Tinker were Class 2A Girls first-team all-state selections, Patterson was a 2A Boys first-team selection and Skyline’s Gracie Rowell was a 1A Girls first-team selection. Skyline’s Blakely Stucky in 1A Girls and North Sand Mountain’s Derek Bearden in 2A Boys were second-team all-state selections, Scottsboro’s Tyson Sexton in 6A Boys, Section’s Jacob Cooper in 2A Boys and Skyline’s Weston Avans in 1A Boys were third-team all-state picks and Skyline’s Kaina King was an honorable mention for 1A Girls all-state.
Meanwhile, Section head coach Derek Wynn was named Class 2A Boys Coach of the Year after leading his alma mater to a state championship. Section, ranked third entering the postseason, finished 28-9 after posting postseason wins over Ider, No. 8 NSM, Sand Rock, Cleveland, No. 1 Midfield, Lanett and Mars Hill Bible. Wynn became just the second coach in Jackson County history to take teams from three different local schools (Skyline’s boys, Scottsboro’s girls and Section’s boys) to regionals, joining his high school coach, Ronnie McCarver (Woodville’s boys, Section’s boys, Skyline’s girls and boys), on that list.
Patterson and Cooper played key roles in Section’s title run. Patterson, a four-year varsity starter, averaged 14.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.8 steals per game. The Maryville College signee was the Jackson County Tournament MVP and was the Class 2A Boys State Tournament MVP, and he totaled 36 points and 12 rebounds in the Lions’ 77-61 state-title game win. Cooper, a senior, averaged 12 points, a team-high 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals. He was selected to all-state tournament team.
On the girls side, Heard and Tinker were first-team selections after helping Pisgah win their fifth straight state championship. Heard, a three-time first-team all-state selection, averaged a double-double as the Eagles went 33-3. The Lipscomb signee who became Pisgah’s all-time leading scorer (2,694 points) averaged 21.8 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.4 blocked shots and was the Class 2A Girls State Tournament MVP and the 2A Girls Northeast Regional MVP. Tinker, a second-team all-state pick a year ago, averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 assists while sinking 181 3-pointers.
Three members of Skyline’s Class 1A Girls state runner-up team were recognized. Rowell, a sophomore, was a first-team selection after averaging team-highs of 9.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and steals 2.9 steals per game along with 1.6 assists. Stucky, an all-state tournament team selection and the 1A Girls Northeast Regional MVP, was a second-team selection. The sophomore averaged 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Meanwhile, fellow sophomore King, an all-state honorable mention, averaged 9.4 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.8 steals.
For NSM, senior Derek Bearden was a second-team all-state pick in Class 2A. Bearden, who scored 1,681 career points, averaged 21.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game while helping the Bison go 19-10 and advantage to the Northeast Regional.
For Scottsboro, junior guard Tyson Sexton was named Class 6A Boys third-team all-state after helping the Wildcats go 28-7, win the 6A Area 15 Tournament title for the second straight season and advance to the Northwest Regional finals. Sexton, who topped the 1,000-point mark for his career during the season, averaged 18.8 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
For Skyline, senior Weston Avans was a Class 1A Boys third-team all-state selection after helping the Vikings go 22-8 and extend the state’s long area tournament championship winning streak to 13. Avans, a two-time all-state selection, averaged 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals.
