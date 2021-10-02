The Woodville Panthers hung tough with the Class 1A Region 7 leader for a half before Cedar Bluff pulled away in the second half.
The host Tigers outscored Woodville 27-0 in the second half to remain undefeated in region play during the teams’ contest at Bruce Field on the banks of Weiss Lake Friday night in Cedar Bluff.
Woodville (0-7, 0-4) trailed 20-0 after one quarter before cutting the deficit to 27-12 at halftime thanks to second-quarter rushing touchdowns from Sam Peek and Nathan Gardner. Cedar Bluff (3-3, 3-0) led 47-12 after three quarters.
Gardner and Peek both rushed for 87 yards on 14 and 18 carries respectively for the Panthers while Justice Archer had five carries for 23 yards. Peek was 3-of-7 passing for 49 yards, with Archer recording two receptions for 35 yards and Gardner making one for 14 yards.
Peek had a team-high six tackles and one pass break-up for the Woodville defense. Ace Weaver added four tackles for the Panthers while Gardner and Steve Williams had three tackles each.
Woodville is off next week before returning to action by hosting region foe Gaylesville on Oct. 15.
(0) comments
