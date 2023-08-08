Two Jackson County volleyball programs will have new head coaches leading their teams during the 2023 season.
Melissa Brown has been named the new head coach at North Jackson after serving as an assistant with the program the past three seasons under Desiree Clark, who stepped down after five seasons as coach.
Meanwhile, Kelsey Stephens takes over Section’s second-year program after last year’s head coach, Zach Hart, took a job on the football coaching staff at Excel High School in Monroe County.
Stephens will lead Section into its first varsity season. The Lions played a junior high/junior varsity schedule in Year 1.
“My goals are teaching my players the basic fundamentals of the sport, building a strong team culture and building a successful program,” Stephens said.
Stephens is a graduate of Scottsboro High School, where she played volleyball and basketball player for the Wildcats.
“The most challenging part of taking the program over is starting from scratch. We are starting a brand new sport that these girls haven’t ever played. The girls that play other sports have been playing since they were young, so they are learning everything about volleyball,” Stephens said. “I have 14 girls on each team (varsity and junior high/junior varsity). This is an incredible number for a new program. The girls were excited when they found out that I played volleyball in high school.”
It’s Stephens’ first-head coaching position.
“I am super excited to be taking this challenge on,” Stephens said. “My coaches were some of the most influential people in my lives. Coaches push you to your limit and make you better. Those challenges teach you to push through things on the court and off. I can’t wait to be an influential part of these girls lives.”
Meanwhile, Brown is set for her second head-coaching tenure, having previously been the head coach at Smith Station before coming to North Jackson. She has also held head-coaching positions in volleyball and basketball at the junior high level.
Having already been on the North Jackson coaching staff has made for a smooth transition for the program, Brown said.
“It has been a smooth transition thanks to Desiree Clark, (assistant coach) Allie Lacy, our administrators and our student-athletes and their parents. Our student athletes have been fantastic. They are hard workers and will do anything we ask.”
Brown said she wants the Chiefs to play with “consistent effort and being in control of the things you can control. We want to ensure that we do all the things that require no talent to the best of our abilities. Our main goal is to use our sport as a way to instill good work ethic and team work. We want to represent our school and community as well as each other in a high quality manner.”
