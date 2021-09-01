After easing into the 2021 cross country season with a 2-mile race, the Scottsboro cross country teams recorded Top-5 finishes in the their first 5K of the season.
Scottsboro finished second in the Large School Varsity Boys Division (Class 5A-7A) and fifth in the Large School Varsity Girls Division during the Black & Gold Classic at Scottsboro High School’s John Esslinger Trail of Champions on Saturday.
“I thought we ran well for a (5K) season opener,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson, whose teams ran a 2.1-mile opener on Aug. 19. “We’re training to be fast in the postseason, not training to be fast right now. Our goal for that race wasn’t about times, it was really just go race better. Could you at the end of the race look me in the face and say that you tried to beat people? I thought we did that.”
Scottsboro junior Evan Hill won the Black & Gold Large School Boys Race with a time of 15:38.94. Rex Green followed in fourth-place (15:59.38) for the Wildcats while Stephen Jones was 14th (16:40.97), Reese Bell 16th (16:50.08), Ridge Wells 65th (18:18.21), Wilson Hill 73rd (18:41.96), Cameron Estes 94th (19:23.70), Johny Felix 98th (19:30.69), Brody Williams 171st (22:20.96) and River Green 193rd (23:14.57).
Meanwhile, Ally Campbell led the SHS Girls with a third-place finish in the Large School Girls Race with a time of 20:13.81. Maddie Gossett followed in 19th place (21:09.01) while Cambree Bradford was 30th (21:59.36), Smith Bradford 47th (23:13.01), Lauren Paradise 51st (23:31.22), Shelton Linville 60th (24:04.91), McCall Chandler 84th (25:11.54), Sera Laney 86th (25:16.91), Collins Bradford 98th (26:07.50) and Kiana Lenox 136th (31:28.65).
Both the Scottsboro varsity girls and varsity boys teams had runners from its Top 7 miss the race due to what Robinson called minor injuries.
“Nothing really bad,” he said, “just some stuff that it was no point in pushing it.”
Junior High/Junior Varsity 2-Mile Races — Scottsboro finished fourth in the Junior High/Junior Varsity Boys 2-Mile Race with a team score of 130. Huntsville (37 points). won the team title while Bob Jones (71) was second and James Clemens third (129).
For the SHS boys, Cole Synder was 15th (12:44.47) while Brady Strickland was 25th (13:14.43), Patton Russell 26th (13:14.76), Luke Barber 28th (13:20.02), Will Paradise 56th (14:36.46), Andrew Barber 61st (14:53.97), Axl Hastings 67th (15:12.34), Hunt Holland 73rd (15:20.37), Craft Sanders 79th (15:30.92), Jace Kennedy 80th (15:32.75), McGowan Holt 84th (15:43.01), Brady Turner 91st (15:48.58), Armando Camacho 100th (16:04.31), Ismael Felix 107th (16:23.15), Sawyer McWilliams 121st (17:06.11), Josh Laney 129th (17:25.24), Tommy Clements 140th (17:56.46), Aidan Allred 158th (18:54.23), Eli Strickland 170th (21:01.44).
Meanwhile, the Scottsboro girls (154 points) posted a seventh-place finish in the Junior High/Junior Varsity Girls 2-Mile Race. Huntsville (26) and Fort Payne (98) were the top-two finishers.
For the Scottsboro girls, Banks Bradford finished 10th (15:15.84) while Regan Epps was 17th (15:35.04), Addison Joose 29th (16:15.16), Ava Selby 66th (18:45.98), Brooklyn Chastain 67th (18:50.45), Natalie Mir 70th (18:57.80), Shelby McLaughlin 71st (19:02.46), Audrey Stokes 79th (19:28.70), Madison Blanton 99th (20:27.55), Toulla Bucklin 112th (22:20.85), Madison Quinn 113th (22:32.99), Layla Goff 123rd (23:18.08) and Katy Gamble 134th (26:47.97).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.