The North Sand Mountain football team will try to start its 2023 season a better note against Valley Head than it did its 2022 season.
The Bison struggled to stop the run and fell to the Tigers 45-33 last season in Higdon.
“They got us last year,” Kirby said of Valley Head, “and we’re hoping to fix that.”
NSM and Valley Head face off Friday night at Valley Head High School. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
It’s the 19th all-time meeting between the teams in a series Valley Head leads 11-7.
Last year’s meeting was the first game between the teams in 19 years.
Valley Head is coming off of a 10-2 campaign and a Class 1A Region 7 championship season in which it lost to Marion County in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.
The Tigers return a number starters, Kirby said, but lost all-state running back/quarterback Eian Bain, who ran for 193 yards and four touchdowns against NSM last season, along with second-leading rusher Hunter Robinson, who had 285 all-purpose yards and a touchdown against NSM a season ago. Bain’s brother, Nate Bain, is stepping into the role his brother played a season ago.
Valley Head did not play a jamboree last week, but Kirby watched the Tigers’ spring jamboree back in May.
“It’s been a few months since they played that, but they don’t really seem like an unknown,” Kirby said. “They were very similar to what they did last year with that single wing (offense). They’ve got a lot of them back at some key positions, but minus the keyest one (Bain), which is a plus for us. But they’re senior heavy, got some linemen back, some blocking backs back. Going to be a physical team.”
NSM played in a fall jamboree last week, losing 28-7 to Sylvania and 35-13 to North Jackson. The Bison were shaky up front on offense and struggled to stop the run on defense, and Kirby said that can’t happen if they are to leave Valley Head Friday night 1-0 on the season.
“It boils down to us blocking and tackling. We didn’t do that at a high enough level to play winning football (in the jamboree). We’ll address it this week and see what we can do.”
