North Jackson’s name could possibly be a good omen as it enters high school football’s postseason.
Both of the Chiefs’ opening-round opponent Gordo’s losses have come against teams that have “North” as part of their name, 4A No. 7-ranked Northside and 6A Northridge.
North Jackson will try to make Gordo 0-3 against “North” named teams when they face off with Gordo Friday night in the opening round of the Class 4A state playoffs.
“Hopefully we’ll keep that streak going,” said North Jackson head coach Joe Hollis, Jr.
The game is set for Friday at 7 p.m. at Gordo High School. Per the AHSAA, admission is $10 and tickets must be purchased on the GoFan app.
It’s the first meeting between the teams.
The North Jackson-Gordo winner plays the Oneonta-Rogers winner in the second round. North Jackson (5-5) would a second-round game if it advances.
The Chiefs enter the postseason as the No. 3-seed from Class 4A Region 7 after going 5-2 in region play with wins over Westminster Christian, DAR, Madison County, St. John Paul II and New Hope. The Chiefs’ region losses were to Class 4A No. 1-ranked Madison Academy and Randolph while suffering non-region losses to Class 6A teams Scottsboro and Fort Payne and out-of-state opponent South Pittsburg (Tennessee). North Jackson averages 23.7 points per game while allowing 18.5.
Gordo (8-2) was the Class 4A state runner-up a year ago and finished second in 4A Region 5 this season. The Green Wave posted wins this season over region foes Oak Grove, Haleyville, Hamilton, Fayette County and Curry and non-region wins over Class 3A Oakman, 2A Aliceville and 1A No. 4-ranked Pickens County.
The Green Wave, led by senior quarterback and Oregon commit Tanner Bailey is averaging 35.1 points per game.
“On offense, they’ve got a special player at quarterback,” Hollis said. “He’s very explosive and dynamic. He can do everything you need out of the quarterback position.”
Meanwhile, the Gordo defense is allowing just nine points per game thanks to a defense that has posted five shutouts.
“They’re just very good at all three phases of the game,” Hollis said. “They very fierce on defense and get after the quarterback.”
Friday’s game will be North Jackson’s 30th playoff appearance — most among Jackson County teams — in the program’s 34-year existence, which began in 1988 following the consolidation of Bridgeport and Stevenson High School.
Hollis said that North Jackson’s approach doesn’t change just because the season has flipped from the regular season to the postseason.
“The goal is the same, to go out there and execute at a high level and give yourself a chance to win,” he said. “If we’re physical and you can run the football in November you’ve got a really good chance to make a run. Our guys are very excited. We’re going to go fight tooth and nail and hopefully like the results at the end.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.