A future Auburn University golfer closed out his playing career on the Alabama Golf Association’s junior golf circuit with a victory.
Max Johnson of Fairhope shot a three-round 14-under par 202 to win the AGA’s 75th Alabama Boys State Junior Championship, held Tuesday-Thursday at the Goose Pond Colony Lake Course in Scottsboro.
Johnson won the tournament by four strokes over co-runners-up Gregory Jones of Mobile and Davis Aaron of Northport. They both shot a three-round 10-under par 206.
Johnson opened the tournament with a 6-under par 66 in Round 1, followed by a second-round 3-under par 69 before shooting a 5-under par 67 in Round 3.
A pair of Fort Payne golfers were part of a seven-way tie for 10th. Harrison Davis and Dawson Garrett both shot a three-round 6-under par 210.
Meanwhile, 12-year-old Tyler Watts of Huntsville won the two-day Alabama Boys State 13U Junior Championship at Goose Pond Colony.
Watts shot an even par 72 in Round 1 before setting a new tournament tee record with an 11-under par 61 during Wednesday’s final round.
Fort Payne’s J.P. Groat finished 19th.
