Stolen bases records for the Scottsboro baseball and softball programs were re-written in the same season.
Lexie Bennett established a new Scottsboro softball single-season stolen base record. The BYU signee recorded 54 stolen bases in 2022, surpassing the previous record of 53 set in 2008 by Tyris Branford.
Meanwhile, Gavin McCrary set the Scottsboro baseball program’s career stolen base record with 51. The senior surpassed the previous record of 50 set by Collin Warren from 2012-14.
Vaught, Latimer earn All-GSC, All-South Region Honors — Two college softball and baseball players from Jackson County recently collected all-conference honors and all-region honors.
Pisgah alum and current UAH softball player Kaylee Vaught was an All-Gulf South Conference first-team selection while Scottsboro alum and current Montevallo baseball player Reed Latimer was All-GSC first-team as an outfielder.
Vaught, a junior outfielder, was also named the All-GSC Tournament Team and D2CCA All-South Region Softball First-Team She started all 57 games for UAH, batting .393 (77-for-196) with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs, 43 RBIs, 16 walks, 11 stolen bases and 44 runs scored.
Latimer, who was also selected D2CCA All-South Region Baseball Second-Team, started 51 games for Montevallo, batting .397 (73-for-184)
with 20 double, one triple, 14 home runs, 66 RBIs, 13 walks, seven stolen bases and 41 runs scored.
Local college softball players collect all-region, all-conference honors — Junior college softball players from Jackson County were recently recognized by the National Junior College Athletic Association and the Alabama Community College Conference for their efforts this season.
Wallace State sophomore Leigh Kirby was named the NJCAA Region 22 and the ACCC North Pitcher of the Year.
Kirby, a Pisgah alum, and fellow Wallace State pitcher Josie Thompson, a North Jackson alum, were both selected NJCAA All-Region First-Team and the All-ACCC after helping Wallace State win the ACCC championship and advance to this week’s NJCAA Division I Softball Tournament in Yuma, Arizona.
Kirby entered the World Series with an 18-0 record with a 0.61 ERA, having allowed just 10 earned runs while recording 158 strikeouts over 115. 1/3 innings pitched. Thompson was 17-0 entering the World Series with a 0.93 ERA, allowing just 15 earned runs and recording 103 strikeouts over 113 innings pitched. Both pitchers threw 11 complete games.
— Scottsboro sports statistician/historian Greg Bell contributed to this report.
