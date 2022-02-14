No. 13 was not an unlucky number for the Skyline varsity boys basketball team Friday night.
The top-seeded and seventh-ranked Vikings defeated second-seeded Valley Head 88-56 to win their 13th consecutive area tournament championship.
Skyline’s area tournament title winning streak is the longest active streak in the state.
“We talked about that streak, not wanting our names associated with the game that it ended,” said first-year Skyline head coach Joey Rowell. “We were definitely glad to extend that streak and hope to add more in the future.”
The Vikings’ area tournament title streak began during the 2009-10 season under head coach Derek Wynn (2009-10 through 2011-12) and has continued under head coaches Ronnie McCarver (2012-13 through 2019-20), T.J. Perry (2021) and Rowell (present).
Skyline (22-7) earned the right to host a Northeast Sub-regional game Tuesday at 6 p.m. against Oakwood Adventist. The Skyline-Oakwood winner plays either Faith Christian or Sumiton Christian in the Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum on Saturday at either 4:30 p.m. or 7:30 p.m.
Against Valley Head, Skyline built a 28-18 lead after one quarter before stretching its lead to 55-36 at halftime and 79-52 after three quarters.
“We shot well,” Rowell said. “Offensively we were on, but defensively in the first half we were a little out of sync. Valley Head likes to run and we didn’t do a good job of getting back in transition. But we played much better defensively in the third and fourth quarters.”
Weston Avans scored a game-high 31 points for Skyline. Chase Bickers netted 14 and Logan Evans netted 11 for the Vikings, who also got nine from Jayten Prince, eight from Scott York, seven from Will Avans, six from Bryant Kennamer and two from Dalton West.
Ethan Webb scored 13 points and Chandler Johnson added 11 for Valley Head (10-17), which played at No. 6 Decatur Heritage in the sub-regionals on Tuesday.
