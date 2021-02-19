Three Scottsboro wrestlers advanced to the quarterfinal round of their respective weight classes on Day 1 of the AHSAA’s Class 5A-6A State Wrestling Championships.
Scottsboro’s John Stewart, Clinton Stewart and Kolby Clark all opened the state tournament with two wins on Thursday at the Von Braun Center in Huntsville.
In the 106-pound weight class, seventh-grader John Stewart won via pin against Wetumpka’s Roman McWilliams in the first round and via 13-2 major decision over Homewood’s Moeen Almansoob in the second round.
Junior Clinton Stewart advanced to the 126-pound weight class quarterfinals by defeating Arab’s Dakoda Long in a 9-1 major decision in Round 1 and pinning Center Point’s Jordan Perkins in Round 2.
At 220, Kolby Clark won both of his matches Thursday via pin. The junior pinned Elberta’s Conner Clopton in Round 1 and Chelsea’s Kalob Johnstone in Round 2.
Meanwhile, Mason McKenzie (113) and Ansel Goggans (138) rebounded from opening-round losses to win matches in the first round of the consolation bracket Thursday night.
McKenzie pinned Leeds’ Colby Dyson in just 25 seconds to advance to the consolation bracket’s second round. Goggans won his first-round consolation bracket match with a 3-1 decision over Tallassee’s John Burnham.
Scottsboro’s Thomas Rackler (132), Aiden Goggans (152) and Lucas Bellamy all finished 0-2 in the state tournament, which concludes today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.