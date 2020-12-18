The North Sand Mountain varsity boys basketball team used a second win over Ider in a four-day span to reach the 2020 Sand Mountain Tournament semifinals.
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked and third-seeded Bison outscored sixth-seeded Ider 32-4 in the second quarter to break the game open and cruise to an 81-46 quarterfinal victory at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum in Rainsville Tuesday night.
NSM (6-2) advanced to play second-seeded and Class 3A No. 3 Fyffe in the semifinals late Friday night. The winner plays either top-seeded and 3A No. 1 Plainview or fourth-seeded Geraldine in the championship game today at 3:45 p.m.
After leading just 20-16 after one quarter, NSM took command with a 52-20 halftime advantage. The Bison led 74-32 after three quarters.
Russ Marr scored a game-high 26 points for NSM while Derek Bearden had 18, Luke Maples 13, Drue Carlton eight and Noah Helton five.
Leading scorers for Ider were Brady Chapman with 11 points, Drake Whisenant 10 and Austin Shirley and Hunter Robinson with nine each.
Fyffe 77, Pisgah 62 — At Rainsville, second-seeded and Class 3A No. 3-ranked Fyffe used a big third-quarter run to pull away from the seventh-seed Eagles in the quarterfinals Tuesday night.
Pisgah (1-3) trailed 15-14 after one quarter and 36-31 at halftime before the Red Devils built a 67-44 lead after three quarters.
Jacob Hendricks scored 26 points and Zach Cornelison added 13 for Pisgah while Brady Parker netted nine and Rhyan Barrett had five.
Xavier Works scored 23 points for Fyffe (6-2) which also got 21 from Parker Godwin had 21, 13 from Tate Goolesby and 12 from Brody Dalton had 12.
Geraldine 76, Section 74 — At Rainsville, the fifth-seeded and Class 2A No. 7-ranked Lions’ big fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell just short in a quarterfinal loss to fourth-seeded Geraldine Tuesday night.
Section (5-4) trailed 17-16 after one quarter and led 38-37 at halftime before Geraldine surged to a 60-47 advantage after three quarters. Section came charging back, but the Lions missed a couple of chances to take the lead in the fourth quarter as Geraldine held on to advance.
Alex Guinn scored a game-high 27 points for Section, which also got 14 from Logan Patterson, 13 from Kaden Bradford and six each from Gabe Hilley and Jared Reed.
Geraldine had five players in double figures. Jaxon Colvin had 21 points for the Bulldogs while Kaejuan Hatley had 15, Colt Luker 13 and Griffin Knight and Redick Smith 10 each.
GIRLS
Pisgah 83, Section 43 — At Rainsville, the top-seeded and three-time defending Sand Mountain Tournament champion cruised into the semifinals with Thursday’s win.
Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah (6-2) was scheduled to play fourth-seeded Sylvania in the semifinals late Friday at the DeKalb County Schools Coliseum. The winner plays either second-seeded and Class 2A No. 9 Ider or third-seeded and 3A No. 10 Plainview in today’s 2:15 p.m. championship game.
The Eagles led 22-11 after one quarter, 43-19 at halftime and 65-31 after three quarters.
Kallie Tinker totaled 24 points and four steals and Molly Heard recorded 20 points and six rebounds for the Eagles while Kennedy Barron had nine points and nine rebounds. Lila Kate Wheeler scored nine points and Ashley Shrader netted six while Bella Bobo had four points and three assists. Briley Worley and Emma Ellison scored four points each and Karlee Holcomb dished out five assists.
For Section (1-9), Madison Armstrong scored 14 points while Savannah White had 12 points and Jennifer Vega had 10.
Ider 69, NSM 52 — At Rainsville, second-seeded and Class 2A No. 9-ranked Ider pulled away from seventh-seeded North Sand Mountain in the fourth quarter to advance to the semifinals.
NSM (2-8) trailed 21-13, 29-25 and 44-33 at the quarter breaks.
Jesse Weldon scored a game-high 24 points for the Bison while Vickie Hassell netted 11 points and Madison Croft added 10.
McKinely Traylor scored 21 points for Ider (9-3) while Kaleigh Carson had 16 and Erin Pruett had 13.
Monday
Section 65, Crossville 46 — At Rainsville, the eighth-seeded Lions defeated ninth-seeded Crossville in the Sand Mountain Tournament’s opening round to give Jason Ford his first win as Section head coach.
Section led 19-11, 36-23 and 51-37 at the quarter breaks.
Madison Armstrong 22 points for Section while Jennifer Vega and Savannah White had 13 points each. Savannah Key added six points while Stormie Little had five and Morgan Armstrong had four.
