The North Sand Mountain baseball team opened its Class 2A Area 15 series with rival Section with one of pitching’s top accomplishments.
Drake Holland pitched a no-hitter for the No. 6-ranked Bison during a 5-1 win in Higdon on Monday.
Holland recorded 14 strikeouts while surrendering four walks over seven innings for NSM (7-1, 3-0). The lone run he allowed came in the top of the seventh inning following an NSM error.
The Bison took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when Lake Bell singled and scored on Dylan Marr’s RBI single. NSM upped its lead to 2-0 in the third when Russ Marr, aboard after a single, scored on Derek Bearden’s RBI sacrifice fly. NSM’s lead grew to 5-0 in the fifth when Bell and Russ Marr singled and scored on Harley Tucker’s two-run single and Dylan Marr singled and scored on Holland’s RBI sacrifice fly.
Bell, Russ Marr and Dylan Marr had two hits each for the Bison while Tucker and Jarrett Hill had one each.
Cole Woods, aboard on a fielder’s choice, scored the lone run for Section (2-10, 2-1) in the top of the seventh when Braden Arndt reached on an NSM error. Drake McCutchen, Blake Henry, Jed Sparks and Jacob Cooper all drew a walk for the Lions. McCutchen recorded eight strikeouts over five innings pitched while Jacob Cooper had two strikeouts in two innings pitched in relief.
North Jackson 8,
Geraldine 4 — At Geraldine, a five-run third inning powered the Class 4A No. 9-ranked Chiefs to the victory on Monday.
North Jackson (14-5) trailed 3-2 after two innings before its big inning RBI walks from Dalton Morris and Luke Guess, an RBI hit by pitch by Jayden Eakin, an RBI on a fielder’s choice from Carson Smith and an RBI single from Brandon Poole.
Landon Barnes finished 2-for-3 with two runs scored for the Chiefs while Smith, Poole, Matthew Adams and Nick Jernigan had one hit each. Luke Guess, Smith, Poole, Macklin Guess, Cayden Wynne, Morris, Eakin and Jernigan had one RBI each.
Adams and Barnes combined for six strikeouts on the mound for North Jackson.
Ider 12, Pisgah 0 — At Ider, the No. 10-ranked Hornets scored five runs in the first and second innings on the way to handing Pisgah the Class 2A Area 15 setback on Monday.
John Burke and Levi Arnold had one hit each for Pisgah (0-11, 0-3).
Keegan Whitaker pitched a complete game for Ider (14-5, 1-2), allowing three hits while striking out 12 over five innings.
