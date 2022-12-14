The Scottsboro wrestling team put together another strong tournament showing this past weekend.
The Wildcats finished as the runner-up in the 20-team Spartan Invitational at Mountain Brook High School on Saturday.
Scottsboro closed with a team score of 206, 13.5 points back of champion Mountain Brook and three points in front of third-place Palm Bay (Florida). The Wildcats, ranked No. 2 in Class 5A, also finished 53.5 points in front of fourth-place finisher Jasper, which is 5A’s No.4-ranked team.
Scottsboro has three weight class champions and two weight class runners-up while also getting two third-place weight class finishers and one fourth-place finisher.
Stone Staton (22-1), John Stewart (17-1) and Aiden Goggans (21-2) claimed titles in the 113-, 126- and 152-pound weight class divisions.
Staton, ranked No. 1 in Class 5A’s 113-pound weight class, went 3-0 with two wins via pin before downing Jasper’s Kortez Samuels by 160 technical fall in the 113-pound title match. Stewart, ranked No. 1 in 5A at 126 finished 4-0 in the tournament, posting three wins via pin before downing Jasper’s Ethan Caldwell, who is ranked No. 2 in 5A’s 126 rankings, by 16-0 technical fall in the title match. Goggans, 5A’s No. 1-ranked 152-pound wrestler, also went 4-0, winning his first three matches by pin before defeating Mountain Brook’s Coleman Bates by a 4-2 decision in the 152 final.
Cole Synder (16-8) was the runner-up in the 120-pound weight class after finishing 3-1 with three wins via pin. Synder, who is Class 5A’s No 4-ranked 120-pound wrestler, fell to 6A No. 3-ranked 120 wrestler Stephen Springfield in the 120 title match. Ansel Goggans (22-1), Class 5A’s No. 4-ranked 160-pound wrestlers, was the 160-runner-up. He fell to Palm Bay’s Nathan Furman by an 8-0 major decision in match that feature two undefeated wrestlers. Among Ansel Goggans’ wins was a semifinal victory via pin over 5A’s No. 3-ranked 160 wrestler Carter Reed of Jasper.
Josh Draskovic (18-5) and Colton Durham (14-7) posted third-place finishes at 145 and 170 respectively. Draskovic went 4-1 with three wins via pin, including one against Villa Rica (Georgia) wrestler Tristan Rimer in the 145-pound weight class’ third-place match. Durham went 5-1 at 170, bouncing back from a quarterfinal round loss to win four straight matches to claim third thanks to an 11-5 decision over Jasper’s Luke Horsley.
Matthew Dupree (13-9) finished fourth in the 132-pound weight class after posting a 5-2 record in the tournament. Meanwhile, Scottsboro’s Tyson Stewart (11-6) finished 1-2 in the 132-pound weight class while Jacob Chanthavong (8-4) went 3-2 at 138, JJ Ake (13-4) went 3-2 at 145, Jacob Anderson (12-10) went 2-2 at 195 and Nathaniel Beard (13-8) went 1-2 at 285.
