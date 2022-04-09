The Scottsboro varsity girls and boys soccer teams went on the road and swept Brewer Tuesday night.
The Scottsboro girls started fast against the Patriots, building a 3-0 halftime lead thanks to a pair of goals from Reinhardt College signee Nevada Champion and one goal from Maddie West, who added a second-half goal in the 4-0 Scottsboro victory.
Scottsboro (6-11) got assists from Reina Franco and Frisdelia Ramirez — the first of her varsity career — while keepers Lydia West and Jasmine Hill combined in goal to shut out Brewer.
In the boys match, Max Klotz scored a pair of first half goals before Marcos Francisco scored off an assist from Juan Tomas in the second half as Class 6A No. 10-ranked Scottsboro (11-5-2) posted the 3-0 victory. Keeper Leo Hetzel posted another shutout in goal for the Wildcats.
Thursday
Scottsboro splits with Arab — The SHS boys got a near-record-setting performance from Teruya Isozaki during a 5-1 Class 6A Area 15 win over Arab Thursday night at Trammell Stadium.
Isozaki scored four goals — two in each half — for the Wildcats to finish one goal shy of tying the program record, which is five set by Timo van Der Linden during the 2019 season.
Mason McKenzie also scored a goal for Scottsboro (12-5-1, 2-3), which closes area play April 14 against area champion Randolph.
Meanwhile, the Scottsboro (6-12, 0-5) girls fell to Arab 7-0.
