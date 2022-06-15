The Pisgah football program put together one of its best seasons in nearly two decades last season, going 7-4 and winning the program’s first region championship in 18 years.
With all but four players returning, Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt said there was a lot of “carry over” from last season into the Eagles’ spring drills.
“You could see it in just how they did things, that they’re more mature, physically and mentally, and just more experienced. Went about their business like they should. We’ve got a lot of guys who are about to be two- and three-year starters. So there was a lot of carry over with the amount of guys we’ve got back.”
Pisgah had 41 players that will be in grades 9-12 participate in spring drills, and another 20-25 that took part in the junior high spring practices.
“Overall I was very pleased with the spring,” Pruitt said. “We were able to create some more depth. We answered some questions we had.”
Pisgah closed its spring by scrimmaging Elkmont and Randolph for two quarters each during a jamboree at Elkmont High School.
The Eagles rolled past Elkmont 20-0 before falling to Randolph 21-14, though the Eagles led the Raiders 7-0 when the teams started to substitute for their starters.
Against Elkmont, Pisgah got a touchdown run from Legion McCrary and touchdown passes from Mason Holcomb to Grant Smith and Luke Gilbert to Jackson Smalley. McCrary also had a touchdown run — Gilbert’s interception set up the score — against Randolph while Jeff Jeffery also had a rushing touchdown for the Eagles.
Pruitt said Randolph, which returns several starters from a 10-win Class 4A second-round playoff team, provided a good test for the Eagles.
“We made some mistakes (in the jamboree), but I thought we played well,” Pruitt said. “Elkmont was a young team, kind of in a situation we were a couple of years ago. Randolph was a really good measuring stick for us. Randolph played fast and physical, and we matched that. I was very pleased with that. They played extremely fast, snapped it faster than anybody we’ll see, had a really good quarterback. It took us some time, but we got adjusted to their (offensive tempo).”
Pisgah opens its season on Aug. 26 at Lindsay Lane. Pruitt said he’s currently looking for a jamboree opponent for the fall.
“These guys put in so much work in the offseason,” Pruitt said. “It was good for them to get out on the field and get to practice and play. That’s why I like to have spring (practices). It’s a long time from the (start of the) offseason to August without doing that.”
