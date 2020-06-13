As Scottsboro varsity girls basketball coach Brandon Childers walked the court at Hambrick Hall Monday morning, the sounds of dribbling basketballs and swishing nets were like music to his ears.
“The last few weeks in here it was so quiet,” Childers said. “I’m proud to have (the players) back in here.”
Scottsboro High School athletic teams resumed on-campus workouts on Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic closed schools and ended the 2019-20 sports year in mid-March.
Scottsboro coaches collectively said their athletes were adjusting well to the safety guidelines required for workouts.
“I think everybody is glad to be back at it,” he said. “The school system had a good plan and we’re doing a good job I think of following it. (Things) are different, but we all understand why it is. Our girls have done good job with it.”
The Scottsboro football team began workouts on Monday and adjusted each day to “the new normal” of workout.
“It’s different. It’s not ideal, but it’s what we need to do,” said Scottsboro head football coach Don Jacobs. “It’s a heck of a lot better than doing nothing. I did nothing from March 16 till now, and I’m glad to be back. It was good to see everybody. Everybody was ready to go.”
Scottsboro cross country coach Luke Robinson said the nature of his teams’ sport has allowed the Wildcats to begin their offseason training with minimal alterations.
“Fortunately for us, our sport kind of takes care of a lot of the AHSAA guidelines we have to follow,” Robinson said. “We’re outside, there’s no contact, no shared equipment. We’re doing a lot of the same stuff we normally would, we just do it spread out.”
As Robinson expected, his runners “did what they needed to” do conditioning and running wise while they were away from him during the time schools were shut down in mid-March to the resumption on on-campus workouts, which are Monday through Thursday (5:30-7:30 a.m.).
“That was the longest I’ve been away from my distance runners since I started coaching here,” Robinson said. “It was good to see the kids again. It’s just a great group. They haven’t missed a beat. I’d say they’re more determined now than at the beginning on June (workouts) than they’ve ever been.”
Like cross country, being outside without the use of much shared equipment has helped the Scottsboro soccer players adapt to the measure in-place, said SHS soccer coach Patrick Laney.
“Our kids are doing what they’re supposed to be doing,” said Laney, whose teams had their 2020 seasons halted early in mid-March by the pandemic. “We had 37 kids for our first workout Tuesday night. We’ve got them divided up into groups of eight to 12 that they will always stay in. We can’t really scrimmage like we usually do a lot of in June, so I’ve challenged them that we’re going to get so much fundamentals and skill work in that when we do move on to getting to do other things, we want have to do much of that anymore. They’ve had a lot of energy.”
Energy was something Scottsboro baseball coach Jess Smith said he saw from his team this week.
“I think our guys were chomping at the bit to get back at it,” said Smith, whose debut season coaching the Wildcats was shortened by the pandemic. “Our guys had the realization that any second things can be taken away from you, so we haven’t had to coach effort. They’re adapting (to safety measures). We’ve gotten good, quality work in despite the circumstances. It’s been a great week.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.