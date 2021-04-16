The Scottsboro High School BassCats Fishing Team defended its home course last year, winning the Alabama B.A.S.S. Nation High School State Championship on Lake Guntersville last summer.
In its first tournament on Lake Guntersville for the 2021 season, the BassCats shined again.
Scottsboro claimed the top-two spots in the tournament six-man fishing standings (three boats totals added together form each 6-man team’s score) during the event on Sunday, which was fished out of Goose Pond Colony in Scottsboro.
Scottsboro fishing duos Buckner Anderson and Greyson Widgeon, Reed Potter and Holland Griggs and Palmer Norris and Lucas Jones teamed up to win the 6-man team title, weighing in a combined 12 fish for 37.49 pounds.
Scottsboro duos Landon Grider and Kolby Clark, Grant West and Cameron Thompson and Barclay Butler and Connor McLaughlin teamed up to finish second in the 6-man team standings with a total of 14 fish weighing 37.12 pounds.
“It is always great to get to fish your home lake and you want to have a good showing. It is a huge accomplishment for us to finish 1-2 in the 6-man team division,” said Scottsboro coach Cully Nelson. “It also gives automatic qualification to six boats for the state championship at Logan Martin in June. I'm super excited for our guys and can't thank our boat captains and sponsors enough for what they do.”
In the individual duos standings, Anderson and Widgeon finished second overall four fishing weighing 19.10 pounds. They also finished second in the Big Fish division with a 7.70-pounder, second only to New Hope’s Blake Pence and Grant Maples with an 8.33-pounder.
Scottsboro’s Grider and Clark finished 18th with five fish weighing 13.68 pounds while West and Thompson were 34th with five fish weighing 12.14 pounds, Butler and McLaughlin were 41st with five fishing weighing 11.30 pounds, Reed Potter and Holland Griggs 54th with five fish weighing 10.44 pounds and Palmer Norris and Lucas Jones 76th with three fishing weighing 7.95 pounds.
Meanwhile, Skyline finished 23rd in the 6-man team standings with nine fish weighing 21.90 pounds despite just having two duos/boats.
Skyline’s Hank and Sam Utter finished 20th overall in the individual duo standings with five fish weighing 13.24 pounds while Bryant Kennamer and Daniel Olinger were 66th with four fishing weighing 8.66 pounds.
Juniors Division — Skyline had three duos/boats finish in the Top10 and five finish in the Top 13of the Juniors Division Tournament while Scottsboro had the second overall duo/boat and the big fish winner.
Scottsboro’s Trip Nelson and Will Harrington teamed up for a second-place finish with five fish weighing 15.70 pounds. They also won big fish with a 7.85-pounder. Scottsboro’s Preston Dodson and Parker Dodson finished 20th with three fish weighing 6.25 pounds.
Jocelyn Bates and Haisa Haislip finished fifth for Skyline with three fish weighing 12.15 pounds while Jacob Baugh and Scott York were sixth with five fish weighing 11.49 pounds, Matthew Venable and Elijah Edmonds ninth with three fish weighing 10.98 pounds — they were also tied for third in big fish with a 4.99-pounder — Brody Berninger and Landon Rousseau 12th with three fish weighing 7.66 pounds, Jack Pickett and Dallas Fuhrman 13th with three fish weighing 7.39 pounds and Kristian King and Eli Sanders 37th with one fish weighing 2.33 pounds.
Section’s Carson Hancock and Avery Kesler finished 14th with two fish weighing 7.20 pounds. They were 10th in the big fish standings with a 3.06-pounder.
