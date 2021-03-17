Local track and field teams posted Top-15 finishes in the Albertville Invitational on Friday.
Section finished fifth with 60 points in the varsity boys team standings while Skyline placed 10th (22) and Pisgah was 12th (15.50). Meanwhile, Section finished seventh (38) in the varsity girls division standings while Pisgah was 11th (seven).
GIRLS
100-meter dash
1. Kenleigh Owens, Section (13.61)
9. Karlie Hancock, Section (14.49)
13. Taegan Whitmire, Section (14.70)
21. Lexi Haynes, Section (15.44)
24. Joslyn Boatwright, Skyline (15.78)
32. Addyson Barnett, Pisgah (18.43)
200-meter dash
4. Kenleigh Owens, Section (28.97)
9. Karlie Hancock, Section (30.80)
11. Taegan Whitmire, Section (30.89)
20. Lexi Haynes, Section (32.26)
25. Joslyn Boatwright, Skyline (33.60)
400-meter run
24. Serenity Olinger, Pisgah (1:31.45)
800-meter run
8. Madison Armstrong, Section (2:53.85)
1600-meter run
7. Jennifer Vega, Section (6:23.31)
14. Nevaeh Evans, Pisgah (6:55.52)
19. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (7:18.58)
21. Laily Brown, Pisgah (7:30.13)
4x800-meter relay
6. Pisgah (12:41.81)
3200-meter run
3. Jennifer Vega, Section (14:24.62)
4. Madison Armstrong, Section (14:30.12)
100-meter hurdles
7. Cindel Myers, Section (20.95)
8 Morgan Armstrong, Section (21.80)
300-meter hurdles
11. Morgan Armstrong, Section (1:02.51)
12. Alley Gray, Section (1:16.78)
4x100-meter relay
3. Section (55.34)
Long Jump
13. Karlie Hancock, Section (12-1.5)
18. Laily Brown, Pisgah (10-11.5)
19. Kayana Stewart, Pisgah (10-11)
20. Cindel Myers, Section (10-7.5)
Discus
8. Jenna Roberts, Pisgah (66-0)
21. Hannah Armstrong, Section (47-4.5)
23. Diana Chaparro, Section (46-4)
Javelin
6. Emma Ellison, Pisgah (81-3)
11. Jenna Roberts, Pisgah (66-8)
Shot Put
25. Diana Chaparro, Section (17-2.5)
BOYS
100-meter dash
5. Logan Patterson, Section (11.76)
6. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (11.81)
7. Alex Guinn, Section (11.94)
17. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (12.61)
26. Seth Dyer, Section (14.37)
200-meter dash
3. Alex Guinn, Section (22.97)
8. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (24.25)
9. Braden Arndt, Section (24.27)
20. Colby Hambrick, Skyline (26.74)
26. Karson Treece, Skyline (27.39)
32. Carter Guinn, Section (30.13)
400-meter dash
17. Colby Hambrick, Skyline (1:00.72)
20. Logan Lewis, Skyline (1:01.48)
24. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (1:02.59)
31. Niko Bonds, Section (1:06.21)
34. Conner Phillips, Section (1:09.47)
35. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (1:12.46)
36. Alex Francisco Miguel, Section (1:13.15)
37. Emmanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (1:13.37)
38. Koen Smith, Pisgah (1:13.75)
40. Nathan Palmieri, Skyline (1:15.90)
800-meter run
20. Conner Phillips, Section (2:47.20)
25. Alex Francisco Miguel, Section (3:03.24)
1600-meter run
14. Tristan Little, Pisgah (5:27.90)
20. Bryant Overdear, Pisgah (6:12.68)
21. Emmanuel Elizondo, Pisgah (6:24.86)
23. Koen Smith, Pisgah (6:35.71)
300-meter hurdles
3. Logan Patterson, Section (44.63)
16. Seth Dyer, Section (58.96)
4x100-meter relay
1. Section (46.26)
9. Skyline (52.91)
4x400-meter relay
4. Section (4:01.86)
4x800-meter relay
6. Pisgah (10:57.62)
High Jump
2. Jake Hendricks, Pisgah (5-8)
6. Rhyan Barrett, Pisgah (5-0)
Long Jump
1. Dominik Blair, Section (20-01)
3. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (19-3)
28. Fox Tinker, Pisgah (14-4.5)
31. Jake Smith, Pisgah (13-11)
34. Carter Guinn, Section (13-7.5)
35. Caleb Rowell, Skyline (13-3)
36. Nathan Palmieri, Skyline (12-3)
37. Ashton Ivy, Skyline (12-1.5)
38. Caiden Hawkins, Pisgah (11-9)
40. Niko Bonds, Section (9-4)
Triple Jump
1. Jamison Rowell, Skyline (39-2)
12. Jake Smith, Pisgah (28-2)
Discus
6. Jared Reed, Section (104-0.5)
7. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (101-7)
17. AJ Gant, Pisgah (80-0)
24. Cole Shankles, Pisgah (65-1.5)
34. Seth Dyer, Section (52-03)
35. Kane Pratt, Section (51-5)
Javelin
4. Gabe Hilley, Section (130-11)
17. Jared Reed, Section (94-10)
23. Kane Pratt, Section (72-4)
25. Brock Varner, Section (70-11)
Shot Put
4. Jared Reed, Section (38-8)
5. Gabe Hilley, Section (38-1)
9. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (36-3.5)
14. AJ Gant, Pisgah (33-11.5)
29. Kane Pratt, Section (29-2)
34. Cole Shankles, Pisgah (24-4.5)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.