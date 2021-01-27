The North Jackson varsity boys basketball team used a second-half surge to get past a county rival Monday night.
The Chiefs overcame a four-point halftime deficit with a big third quarter and held off visiting Pisgah in the fourth for an 82-78 win at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
North Jackson (6-11) trailed 16-14 after one quarter and 37-33 at halftime before outscoring the Eagles 30-16 in the third quarter to build a 60-53 advantage.
Cade Reed and Brady Cunningham scored 26 and 21 points respectively to lead the North Jackson effort. The Chiefs also got 13 points from Devontay Pickett, eight from Ayson Quinn, seven from Preston Miller and five from Gavin Cooper.
Jacob Hendricks had 31 points for Pisgah (5-10) while Brody Parker had 18, Mason Holcomb 14, Zach Cornelison eight and Rhyan Barrett six.
Section 79, Ider 52 — At Ider, the No. 6-ranked Lions cruised to a Class 2A Area 13 victory Monday night.
Section (15-9, 4-1) was in front 20-14 after one quarter before pushing its lead to 49-28 at halftime. The Lions led 61-36 entering the fourth quarter.
Dominik Blair 16 led a balanced Section scoring attack with 16 points. Logan Patterson added 15 for the Lions while Jared Reed had 13, Alex Guinn had nine, Jacob Cooper had seven, Kaden Bradford had six and Logan Bishop had five.
Austin Shirley scored 26 points while Brodie Chapman netted 14 for Ider (5-14, 0-6).
The win kept Section’s hopes alive of being the top-seed in the upcoming area tournament. The Lions travel to Higdon to face No. 3 North Sand Mountain Thursday night. A Section win forces a coin toss to determine which team will be the top-seed in next month’s area tournament. If NSM (5-0 in area play) wins, it will be the top-seed and Section will be the No. 2 seed.
Skyline 93, Gaylesville 25 — At Gaylesville, the No. 6-ranked Vikings turned in a season-high point total while finishing undefeated in Class 1A Area 13 play Monday night.
Skyline (16-7, 8-0) led 29-11, 56-16 and 79-22 at the quarter breaks.
Five Vikings scored in double figures while all Skyline players scored. Weston Avans and Camden Gilliam scored 17 points each for Skyline while Matt Burton had 12, Logan Evans 11, Curtis Knopps 10, Dylan Night eight and Chase Bickers and Jaylon Clements six each.
Keylon Higgins led Gaylesville (0-8 in area play) with 10 points.
Woodville 56, Richard Hardy (Tenn.) 24 — At South Pittsburg, Tennessee, Class 1A No. 10-ranked Woodville built an early double-digit lead and cruised to a victory over an out-of-state foe Richard Hardy Monday night.
Woodville (11-6) led 16-2, 32-13 and 47-18 at the quarter breaks.
Caleb Dolberry scored a game-high 20 points while Jackson Peek netted 13 for the Panthers, who also got seven from Carlos Torres, five each from Garrett Copeland and Brice Thompson and four from Damien Benson.
Austin Bass scored nine points and Wyatt Hulvey added six for Richard Hardy (1-11).
NSM 95, Sylvania 64 — At Higdon, Class 2A No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain had five players score in double figures as it just missed another 100-point output during a win Monday night over visiting Sylvania.
NSM (18-5) led 28-22, 48-33 and 74-51 at the quarter breaks.
Russ Marr and Luke Maples scored 19 and 17 points respectively for NSM while Derek Bearden and Drue Carlton netted 14 each and Chandler Sullivan had 12. The Bison also got six points each from Noah Helton and Josh Palmer and four from Kaleb Helton.
Timothy Bullock scored 18 points for Sylvania while Sawyer Hughes and Elijah Gurley had 11 each.
