Chris Stewart called it a “surreal” moment when he sat down in the Crimson Tide Radio Network booth at Bryant-Denny Stadium last September and put that headset on to call his first Alabama football home game.
“I was just the fifth man since the 1950s to be given that honor on the official Crimson Tide Sports Network,” Stewart said.
But Stewart also called it a bittersweet moment. He was filling in for longtime Alabama Football radio play-by-play announcer Eli Gold, who would miss the entire 2022 season while battling cancer.
“But it was hard to take joy in it,” Stewart said, “we had different (health) issues, but I knew what he was going through.”
Like Gold, who is on the mend and is expected to return to the booth this fall, Stewart has also came through a difficult health journey to return to doing what he loves.
Stewart told that story during Tuesday’s Jackson County Bama Club’s Roll Tide BBQ at the Scottsboro-Goose Pond Civic Center, an annual event that helps raise money for the club’s endowed scholarship program.
Stewart’s own health problems began unexpectedly, when he suffered a stroke in the middle of the night on April 16, 2018.
Stewart, the longtime play-by-play voice for Alabama basketball and baseball, had two blood clots on his brain, and with time running out, a surgeon that could perform the surgery was located at Brookwood Hospital in Birmingham. That surgeon was supposed to be in surgery, but those procedures had been canceled, and not by coincidence, said Stewart, adding “God was working it out.”
That surgeon, Jay Sharma, played a role in Stewart’s “second miracle” regarding his health. The two were chatting at a social event when Sharma asked Stewart how he was feeling.
“I feel great other than this tingling in my arm,” Stewart said.
That tingling turned out to be a 95 percent blockage, which was found after Sharma’s urging for Stewart to get it checked out and led to successful bypass surgery.
A few weeks after the surgery, however, Stewart developed sepsis and a was placed into a medically induced coma for two weeks. His weight dropped to around 115 pounds and he once again battled for his life. A month later, Stewart was no in danger of dying, but he wasn’t improving. But after a visit from his eight-year-old son — “they broke protocol bringing him to see me. After that I started getting better” — improvement began and Stewart made a full recovery.
“Three-and-a-half years later,” Stewart said, “I’m an incredibly blessed man.”
He counts his family, a wife and three children, among those blessings. Another is his profession, which started with him struggling to find his way into the broadcasting business. Some encouragement from former Alabama broadcaster John Forney kept him pursing his dream. After trying hard and failing to get play-by-play jobs at West Alabama and Samford, he got his first big break doing sideline reporting with some play-by-play duties for UAB football as it made its NCAA Division I debut in 1997.
Stewart told Forney about the opportunity when he saw him at SEC Media Days that summer.
“John said ‘Chris, I hope I get to hear it.’ Five hours later, John died from a heart attack,” Stewart said.
Stewart couldn’t help but think about Forney when he was about to go on the air for that first football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium last September.
“I hoped John could hear it.”
