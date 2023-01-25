The Scottsboro varsity girls bowling team will compete for a state championship.
Scottsboro qualified for this week’s state tournament thanks to a top-four finish at the Class 1A-5A Girls North Regional last Thursday and Friday at Shindig Bowling Center in Tuscaloosa.
Scottsboro will compete in the Class 1A-5A girls state tournament at the Alley Bowling Center in Gadsden on Thursday and Friday. The Class 1A-5A girls compete during the afternoon session.
On Day 1 of regionals last week, Scottsboro finished third in the Team Traditional Series (2,039) behind Southside (2,337) and East Limestone (2,270). In the Best Traditional Series (three games), Scottsboro’s Surina Patel finished third (133-230-156 — 519) and her 230 was the second highest game in the three-game series. Other notable games bowled for Scottsboro were Sophie Mulkey (159), Patel (156) and Sydney Moore (152).
The top four teams in the Team Traditional Series advanced to the second day of the regional for Baker Format competition. Scottsboro defeated Corner 4-3 in the Baker Format quarterfinals to secure its state appearance before losing to eventual regional champion East Limestone 4-0 in the semifinals.
The first day of the state tournament will consist of each team (five bowlers) rolling three traditional games in each division. Total team pins will seed each school for Friday’s competition.
The second day will consist of an eight-team single-elimination, three-round tournament in each division with each team bowling a best 4-of-7 Baker Format series. Team winners will be decided by the first team to win four games. Baker Format has each team using a line-up of five bowlers rolling two frames each. The team with the most pins doesn’t automatically win the series — the match is over once one school team has won four games.
The finals should be getting underway for boys at 10:30-10:45 a.m. and at 3:30-3:45 p.m. for girls.
The finals on Friday for boys and girls will be televised by WOTM TV over the AHSAA TV Network of cable stations that choose to show the event and it will be live-streamed over the NFHS Network subscriber based platform.
Class 1A-5A Boys North Regional — At Tuscaloosa, Scottsboro finished fifth in the Team Traditional Series (2,361) on the opening day of the North Regional.
Scottsboro’s Dylan Chastain finished third in the Best Traditional Series (194-171-254 — 619) standings and his 254 led Game 3 and was the series’ second-highest bowled game.
