The Scottsboro baseball team didn’t have a great night at the plate in its area opener.
But Scottsboro did have Colton Atkinson on the mound.
The junior pitcher held Fort Payne batters in check and Scottsboro made the most of its four hits to post a 4-1 Class 6A Area 15 win Thursday night at Scottsboro High School.
Scottsboro (7-7, 1-0) took a 1-0 lead in the teams’ area series, which was scheduled to conclude late Friday at Fort Payne.
Atkinson was stellar as the Wildcats took the series lead. Atkinson scattered eight hits, did not walk a batter — he threw 73 of his 101 pitches for strikes — and pitched around four Scottsboro errors while finishing with a season-high 11 strikeouts and pitching his second complete game of the season.
“The dude is a bulldog competitor on the mound,” said Scottsboro head coach Jess Smith of Atkinson. “He’s earned that role for us. He might not have the best stuff on our staff, but he has some of the best competitiveness. He pitches with great tempo, fills the (strike) zone up and goes and gets after hitters. Anytime Fort Payne got something going, it was like Colton got that much better. He got us out of a lot of jams.”
Atkinson out-dueled Fort Payne starter Macks Bishop, who had nine strikeouts but allowed four runs over 4 2/3 innings.
Atkinson helped his own cause in the first inning, roping an RBI single off of Bishop to plate Waylon Farr, who had reached on a two-out double, to give Scottsboro a 1-0 lead.
The Wildcat committed four errors in the top of the second inning, but Atkinson limited the damage to only one run for Fort Payne, a run that scored on a throwing error following a dropped third strike.
But Scottsboro manufactured two runs in the third, using a walk and stolen base by Collin Perkins to take a 2-1 lead on Connor McLaughlin’s RBI single. After McLaughlin moved to second on Farr’s groundout, he stole third base and scored when the catcher’s throw got by the Fort Payne third baseman.
“I think we did a good job of running the bases. We put ourselves in position to steal some bags that allowed us offensively to hit situationally when we were not swinging it our best,” Smith said. “We didn’t have many opportunities — Fort Payne’s guys on the mound did a great job — but getting on some and running the bases helped us score some (runs). You’ve got to do that in baseball. We try to build our offense around being able to do multiple things. Running is a big part of that. Our guys did a great job on the base paths tonight. That was a big part of our offensive success.”
McLaughlin gave the Wildcats an insurance run in the fifth when he looped an RBI single into left field to plate Trey Cooper, who walked to start the inning, for a 4-1 Scottsboro advantage.
McLaughlin finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs while Atkinson had one hit, an RBI and two walks.
