Top-ranked Skyline’s full-court pressure defense has been a catalyst in a lot of wins this season.
No. 8 Ragland was the latest victim of the Vikings’ press.
Skyline turned 23 Ragland first-half turnovers into 29 points, building a 32-point halftime lead in the process as the defending state champion posted a dominant 64-25 win in the Class 1A Girls Basketball Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
“We came out and jumped on them like we were supposed to,’’ said Skyline head coach Ronnie McCarver. “We live off that pressure.”
The win, Skyline’s 32 consecutive victory against Class 1A opponents, advanced the Vikings to a matchup with Decatur Heritage in the regional championship game on Tuesday at 4 p.m. It’s a rematch of last season’s regional final in which Skyline prevailed 62-18.
Against Ragland, Skyline (26-8) built a 15-2 lead in the first 3:17 of the game, led 22-5 after one quarter and went to halftime with a 44-12 advantage after Audra Bellomy swished a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the second quarter.
The Vikings made only five 3-pointers, but an off-game from the arc mattered not as Skyline scored 46 points in the paint, most of which came off of easy baskets following steals and on transition layups after rebounds. Gracie Rowell channeled her inner-quarterback several times in the first half, throwing long over the top of the Ragland defense to teammates for easy layups.
“We talked about, told her to throw it if we were open,” said Blakely Stucky, the receiver of several of Rowell’s long assists.
Skyline dialed down the defensive full-court pressure in the second half, but Ragland (25-4) still finished with 26 turnovers that led to 34 Skyline points and the Vikings had 18 steals. Ragland attempted just 37 shots, making 11 (29%), compared to Skyline’s 29-of-69 shooting performance (40%). Skyline recorded an assist on 16 of its 28 field goals, a stat that didn’t surprise Kenzie Manning.
“(We) just know we can all count on the team,” she said. “We’re not selfish, we play together, we’re close on and off the court. I know that helps us when we play.”
Stuckey finished with 20 points and six steals for the Vikings while Manning had 15 points, five rebounds and four steals, Lexie Stucky had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds, Brinlee Potts had 10 points and seven rebounds and Rowell had five points, eight assists, six rebounds, two blocked shots and six steals.
Cadence Buchanan had 13 points and 10 rebounds for Ragland while Sammie Day-Jones had seven points and Campbell Adams had four.
