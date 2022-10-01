By the time Pisgah High School named senior Lauren Albritton as its homecoming queen, the Class 2A, sixth-ranked Eagles had pretty much already taken care of business, leading Whitesburg Christian 41-0.
The 41 points held up, as Pisgah finished it 41-7 Friday night at Sam Kenimer Stadium.
It was a much better night than last week when the Eagles were defeated 34-7 by Sylvania. Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt and his staff challenged his team this week.
“We got whipped up front on both sides of the ball last week,” said Pruitt. “We wanted to be more physical this week, and the kids responded.”
The starters took care of business early, allowing younger players to see plenty of second half action as the Eagles improved to 5-1 overall and 4-0 in Region 7 play, locking up a playoff spot with a whole more to play down the road.
Next week, Pisgah travels to Higdon where rival North Sand Mountain awaits.
“We’ve got a big one next week,” said Pruitt. “We’ve got to ready and go up there and get a win.”
Homecoming proved a happy night, especially after sophomore Legion McCrary broke through the line, untouched, and outraced defenders for an 84-yard touchdown run. After Pisgah took the 7-0 lead, there was no looking back.
After recovering an onside kick, the Eagles scored quickly after freshman Jett Jeffery scampered 40 yards to the Whitesburg two-yard line. After a penalty, McCrary walked in on a seven-yard run making it 13-0 in the first quarter.
The Eagles broke it open in the second quarter. Grant Smith got it started, picking up a fumble and racing 55 yards for a touchdown.
McCrary added his third touchdown in the first half, capping a seven-play drive with a six-yard touchdown. McCrary also scored on a two-point run, making it 27-0 with 5:37 left in the half.
Forcing a punt, sophomore Luke Gilbert caught it on the bounce and raced 79 yards for a touchdown, making it 34-0.
On the night, the Pisgah defense forced three turnovers and scored two touchdowns.
Pisgah’s final score came late in the half, as quarterback Mason Holcomb engineered the two-minute drill, completing four passes, as the Eagles marched 70 yards. Holcomb finished it, connecting with a wide-open Gilbert for a 27-yard touchdown, making it 41-0.
Whitesburg avoided the shutout scoring on a two-yard run by Ian Putman early in the fourth quarter, making the final 41-7.
McCrary finished with 144 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries to lead Pisgah. Jeffery added 66 yards on six carries.
Holcomb completed eight of 10 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Gilbert caught three passes for 50 yards and a touchdown, in addition to his punt return score.
Pisgah ran 44 plays for 418 total yards, including 272 yards rushing. Defensively, freshmen Caleb Jenkins and Cape Duncan both had interceptions.
For Whitesburg (3-3, 1-3), Putman had 78 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries. Quarterback Kaleb Jenkins finished 13-of-26 for 83 yards and two interceptions.
Whitesburg gained 230 total yards (147 rushing) on 60 plays.
