McCrary

Legion McCrary races for an 84-yard touchdown run during Pisgah's 41-7 Class 2A Region 7 victory Friday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Charles Bowen

By the time Pisgah High School named senior Lauren Albritton as its homecoming queen, the Class 2A, sixth-ranked Eagles had pretty much already taken care of business, leading Whitesburg Christian 41-0. 

The 41 points held up, as Pisgah finished it 41-7 Friday night at Sam Kenimer Stadium. 

