The Scottsboro swim teams ruled the pool during their annual Scottsboro Invitational.
The SHS girls and boys teams swept the team titles during the meet at the Scottsboro Rec*Com on Sept. 22.
Scottsboro won the varsity girls division with a team score of 532, well in front of runner-up Madison County (288) and third-place Guntersville (280).
Meanwhile, Scottsboro took the top spot in the varsity boys division with a team score of 514, besting runner-up Sparkman (200), third-place Hazel Green (147) and fourth-place Guntersville (142).
Scottsboro had nine first-place race finishes in the varsity boys division and six first-place finishes in the varsity girls division.
Here are the complete results from the meet (times were not available):
GIRLS
Medley Relay
1. Scottsboro A: Paige Giles, Morelia Calderon-Diaz,
Amelia Armour, Noelle Lee
3. Scottsboro B: Baylie Giles, Lily Turlington, Kimberly
Calderon-Diaz, Shelton Linville
200-yard Freestyle
3. Alice Merck
4. Shelton Linville
5. Addison Hughes
6. Mary Hughes
7. Audrey Frye
200-yard Individual Medley
1. Morelia Calderon-Diaz
2. Lily Turlington
3. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz
50-yard Fly
2. Amelia Armour
3. Noelle Lee
11. Breelynn Orgill
100-yard Fly
1. Paige Giles
2. Morelia Calderon-Diaz
100-yard Freestyle
3. Noelle Lee
5. Baylie Giles
12. Vivian Hunnicutt
13. Audrey Frye
19. Sadie Thompson
500-yard Freestyle
1. Amelia Armour
200-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Scottsboro A: Lily
Turlington, Alice Merck,
Shelton Linville, Paige Giles
3. Scottsboro B: Audrey Frye, Breelynn Orgill, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Baylie Giles
100-yard Backstroke
1. Paige Giles
4. Baylie Giles
6. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz
7. Alice Merck
9. Vivian Hunnicutt
10. Addison Hughes
11. Breelynn Orgill
14. Sadie Thompson
100-yard Breaststroke
3. Lily Turlington
4. Shelton Linville
12. Mary Hughes
400-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Scottsboro: Morelia Calderon-Diaz, Amelia Armour, Alice Merck, Noelle Lee
BOYS
Medley Relay
1. Scottsboro A: Arlen Parr, Will Porch, Luke Armour, Tommy Bianca
4. Scottsboro B: Preston Worley, Jacob Fanning, Troy Reichle, Cade Haggard
200-yard Freestyle
1. Luke Armour
2. Balin Hunnicutt
3. Jacob Fanning
200-yard Individual Medley
1. Arlen Parr
2. Ryder Linville
50-yard Fly
1. Ben Bradford
11. Balin Hunnicutt
13. Troy Reichle
100-yard Fly
2. Luke Armour
3. Craft Sanders
100-yard Freestyle
1. Ben Bradford
4. Ryder Linville
5. Tommy Bianca
7. Preston Worley
10. Cade Haggard
500-yard Freestyle
1. Will Porch
200-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Scottsboro A: Luke Armour, Arlen Parr, Craft Sanders, Ben Bradford
3. Scottsboro B: Balin Hunnicutt, Jacob Fanning, Troy Reichle, Preston Worley
100-yard Backstroke
2. Arlen Parr
3. Craft Sanders
7. Cade Haggard
100-yard Breaststroke
1. Will Porch
2. Jacob Fanning
400-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Scottsboro’s Craft Sanders, Will Porch, Ryder Linville and Ben Bradford
