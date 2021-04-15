Jackson County will crown its 2021 high school baseball county champion this weekend.
The 2021 Jackson County Baseball Tournament is scheduled for Friday and Saturday at North Sand Mountain High School in Higdon.
The tournament gets underway Friday with quarterfinals games (4 and 6:30 p.m.) before concluding with semifinal games (10 and 12:30 p.m.) and the championship game (4:30 p.m.) on Saturday.
North Jackson is the defending champion, having won the 2020 county tournament last March just days before the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic halted the 2020 season.
North Jackson, which has won three straight and five of the last six Jackson County Tournament championships. The Chiefs won nine county titles since the Jackson County Baseball Tournament resumed in 2002 after a long hiatus. Pisgah has won six titles in that time span and Section has won five.
The tournament bracket was done by a random drawing. Here is the tournament schedule:
FRIDAY
Quarterfinals
› NSM vs. Skyline, 4 p.m.
› Pisgah vs. Section, 6:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Semifinals
› Woodville vs. Pisgah/Section winner, 10 a.m.
› North Jackson vs. NSM/Skyline winner, 12:30 p.m.
Championship Game
› Woodville/Pisgah/Section winner vs. North Jackson/NSM/Skyline winner, 4:30 p.m.
